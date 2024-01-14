Top 10 movies to stream this weekend featuring Killers of the Flower Moon and more

As an entertainment journalist with over four years of experience covering the latest in films, television, and streaming, I’m here to break down some of the most exciting new movie options available this week across top platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more. With award-worthy prestige pictures, buzzy international imports, and crowd-pleasing comedies all debuting in the coming days, here are nine new releases worth carving out time for.

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV+)

Kicking things off is none other than Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon. Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name, the film marks Scorsese’s reunion with regular collaborators Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, it tells the true story of the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Osage Native American tribe were murdered one by one for their oil wealth. As Variety notes, “Scorsese crafts a vision of the American West that’s as brutal as it is beautiful.” DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, a white ranch hand involved with the wealthy Osage, while De Niro plays his uncle, a powerful local rancher. After premiering to rave reviews at the recent New York Film Festival, it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ this Friday, January 13th.

Advertisement

The Takedown (Netflix)

For comedy fans, Netflix has The Takedown, a French action-comedy from acclaimed director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me). Starring Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte, it follows two cops with very different styles who are forced to reteam for an important case. “Sy and Lafitte have great comedic chemistry, and their buddy-cop antics provide plenty of laughs between action sequences,” writes Polygon. Full of chase scenes, fights, and their hilarious bickering, it’s “a fun, fast-paced ride,” says The Guardian. Hit play this Friday to enjoy the international thrills and laughs.

Lift (Disney+)

For those seeking a more emotional drama, Disney+ is debuting Lift this Friday. Directed by Chinese filmmaker Peter Ho-Sun Chan, it tells the story of an elevator technician (played by Chinese star Eddie Peng) struggling to care for his aging father. When a young mother and daughter become trapped in the elevator he maintains, it sets off a heartwarming tale of unexpected bonds and overcoming adversity. “Chan finds beauty in the small moments and everyday struggles of ordinary lives,” notes Variety. Featuring strong performances and uplifting themes of family, it’s a touching film perfect for a cozy night in.

Napoleon Dynamite (Prime Video)

For a blast from the past, the cult classic Napoleon Dynamite is coming to Prime Video on Saturday, January 14th. Released way back in 2004, Jared Hess’ debut comedy about an awkward high schooler in small town Idaho has endured as a beloved comedy. Starring Jon Heder in his breakout role, its quirky humor, oddball characters, and endlessly quotable lines (“Gosh!”) never get old. “Napoleon Dynamite finds the funny in all kinds of outsiders and underdogs, celebrating their weirdness with infectious glee,” says Vulture. A perfect lighthearted rewatch for the weekend.

The Bride (Hulu)

For horror hounds, Hulu is the place to be this weekend with the premiere of The Bride. Billed as a “gothic horror-thriller,” it puts a modern spin on the classic Bride of Frankenstein tale. Starring Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) as a woman created by a brilliant scientist, she soon discovers her purpose is more sinister than she imagined. Directed by actress-turned-filmmaker Sepideh Farsi, early reviews praise its unsettling atmosphere and Emmanuel’s compelling lead performance. “A chilling, visually striking update with timely themes of scientific ethics,” notes Variety. Fans of dark psychological thrillers will find much to admire.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Stop embarrassing yourself': Netizens ruthlessly troll Dillon Danis as he looks to appeal DQ decision

To continue, I’d like to highlight a few more notable options available across various platforms this week. On Netflix, the French action-comedy The Takedown provides international thrills for action comedy fans. Starring Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte as mismatched cops forced to reteam on an important case, it delivers “fun, fast-paced” buddy cop antics and laughs between action sequences, as noted by The Guardian.

Over on Hulu, the modern Gothic horror film The Bride puts a chilling spin on the classic Bride of Frankenstein tale. Starring Nathalie Emmanuel as a woman created by a brilliant scientist who soon discovers a more sinister purpose, early reviews praise its unsettling atmosphere and Emmanuel’s compelling lead performance. Variety calls it a “visually striking update with timely themes of scientific ethics.” Horror hounds will find much to admire in this dark psychological thriller premiering this weekend.

In conclusion, between prestige titles from Apple TV+ like Killers of the Flower Moon to crowd-pleasing Netflix films like The Takedown, this past weekend offered an excellent selection of new movies and shows to stream. With so many great options now available across various platforms, viewers have many top choices to help make the most of their weekend. Be sure to check out any of these recommended titles for an entertaining and thought-provoking cinematic experience you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

ALSO READ: From Something In The Rain to Goblin; pick your favorite K-drama to binge on a rainy day