Travis Kelce Names Favorite Album of Girlfriend Taylor Swift; Says He’s a ‘Little Biased’ About it

It's safe to say that every Swiftie has that one album by Taylor Swift that is their absolute favorite and it appears that the singer’s beau, Travis Kelce also has got one. The album is none other than 2024 released– The Tortures Poets Department, per People magazine’s article.

The NFL star shared about the same during the Super Bowl Night interview and also mentioned that he may be a “little biased” about his favorite record.

Before specifically naming The Alchemy and So High School from the album, Kelce said that it consists of a few “bangers”. Both the aforementioned tracks are seemingly about him and football.

But this was not it, the NFL player was also questioned when the songstress will release the highly anticipated re-recorded version of the Reputation album, which was originally released in the year 2017.

Kelce gave a safe answer to this saying that he can “neither confirm nor deny” about the release of the Taylors Version of the aforementioned album. He added that he did not have anything to add to that same topic.

As far as the So Highschool song goes, Swift talks about how her romantic life blossomed, “in te blink of a crinkle eye” and as usual the Swifties quickly pointed out how her beau has a crinkle when he gives a wide smile.

The first verse of the song mentions, “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me / It's just a game, but really / I'm bettin' on all three for us two.” Many think that this is an alleged reference to the Kiss, Marr,y and Kill game that the NFL star played in an AfterBuzz TV interview in 2016.

Advertisement

As per the report, in that interview, he was questioned to choose between Katy Perry, the Wildest Dreams songstress, and Ariana Grande. He ended up choosing Swift for the kiss.