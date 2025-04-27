Travis Kelce Takes Break From Loved-Up Outings With Taylor Swift For Boys' Night With Brother Jason and Justin Timberlake

It seems that Travis Kelce enjoyed his time in Las Vegas alongside his brother Jason and singer Justin Timberlake on Friday, according to a report by Page Six.

The publication’s article mentioned that a clip made the rounds on social media that showed Travis, Jason, and the singer playing a card game with each other. During the outing, Taylor Swift was not spotted with her beau.

Travis was reportedly seen wearing a pair of glasses and a black cap. He seemed to have gotten rid of his iconic mustache, and he also went short when it came to his facial hair.

Meanwhile, his brother Jason did not shy away while flaunting colorful clothing along with a straw hat and patterned vest. Timberlake wore a black suit, also with dark shades, according to the outlet.

Both Travis and Jason were reportedly in Las Vegas competing in the musicians’ 8am Golf Invitational.

The NFL player and his partner, Swift, have been notably out of the spotlight, especially after his team’s loss during this year’s Super Bowl.

However, according to People magazine, the lovebirds made headlines when they were seen in Park City, Utah, in March, per a video shared by DuexMoi. On March 14, Swift and Travis were seen on a dinner date in New York City. The publication reported that after the NFL season ended, they vacationed in Montana.

A source revealed to Page Six earlier this month that the pair’s “nice escape” from the spotlight reveals that they have been enjoying their time away. The insider shared, “This time away from the spotlight has been so refreshing for Taylor and Travis. They really cherish this time while they can because they know it can’t last forever.”

