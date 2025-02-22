Jason Kelce Gets Candid About Taylor Swift's Relationship With Brother Travis; Says 'I Remember Just Being...'

Jason Kelce is opening up about the early days of his brother Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift, revealing that the Kansas City Chiefs star’s feelings for the pop icon were evident from the very beginning.

During an appearance on The Steam Room podcast with Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson, Jason, 37, reflected on how he first learned about the romance. Though he couldn’t pinpoint the exact moment, he recalled being surprised and excited when Travis, 35, mentioned he was "hanging out" with Swift.

"I remember just being like, ‘Are you kidding me? You’re hanging out with Taylor Swift? That’s insane. That’s awesome for you,’” Jason said.

However, what stood out most to him was the way Travis spoke about Swift from the very beginning. "This felt different,"Jason admitted. "You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go."

Jason’s comments come just days after he suggested on another podcast that Travis has been "changing" for the better, possibly influenced by the people he now surrounds himself with. “Sometimes you get people in your life that bring out the best in you,” he said.

Swift and Travis first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 when she was spotted at several of his games. Their relationship was soon confirmed, and Swift has since become a regular at Chiefs matchups, including both of Kelce’s recent Super Bowl appearances.

As their relationship continues to blossom, Travis has expressed how happy he is, sharing in a recent interview that he’s “enjoying all aspects of life.” With Swift cheering him on both on and off the field, it seems this romance is only getting stronger.