Justin Timberlake’s Enraged Fans Flood His Wife Jessica Biel’s Post With Comments After He Abruptly Cancelled Show: ‘Poor Guy Has…’

Justin Timberlake canceling his Columbus, Ohio concert at the eleventh hour enraged fans, who took it out on Jessica Biel’s comment section. The Bye Bye Bye hitmaker was prepared to conclude the US leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. But the singer canceled it moments before his last show over catching the flu.

Prior to what was supposed to be a milestone concert, Biel posted a gushy tribute to her husband with a montage of his journey throughout the world tour. “There’s truly nothing this man can’t do,” she wrote in the caption.

The 7th Heaven actress gushed that watching Timberlake play to thousands of people, listening to his songs, and jamming along with him has been a “special” experience. She further wished him luck for his “one last show” and cheered for him to perform his best.

Unfortunately, the show never happened, and the fans couldn’t help but point out the irony of her post. “He cancelled his last show. This post didn’t age well. Poor guy has the flu real bad,” one user commented. Another enraged fan wrote, “I wouldn’t know. He canceled the show. Again.”

This wasn’t the first time the Sexy Back singer called off a show in the same city. One user claimed he reportedly could not perform in Columbus after canceling his shows twice. The user went on to compare him to Taylor Swift, who pulled off her Eras Tour for almost two years and only canceled once “for a terrorist plot.”

Timberlake broke the news of the cancellation minutes before the show’s commencement. He took to his Instagram story to announce that the flu got the best of him, and he had to cancel the concert.

The concertgoers were pissed that he broke the news after the doors of the Nationwide Arena had opened. “Canceling bc of being sick is 100% understandable.. Canceling 10 minutes before the doors were to open is unacceptable,” one user fumed.