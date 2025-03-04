Travis Kelce’s Neighbor Says NFL Star Started Dating Taylor Swift Months Before Going Official; ‘First Person to Know…’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating way before they went public, and the NFL star's neighbor was the first person to know. Wes Bergmann appeared on The Social Game Podcast and told hosts Michele Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian that he knew about Kelce and Swift months before they went official.

The Traitors star revealed that living in the exclusive gated society of Leawood in Kansas City made him aware that the Chiefs tight end was dating the Cruel Summer hitmaker. "He's an enigma — on one hand, he's like this big, tough football player," Bergmann revealed.

On the other hand, he has about "12 Taylor Swift songs" written about him, he quipped. Bergmann revealed that when he told host Fitzgerald about the A-list celeb couple, she didn't believe him.

"I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff," he said. He recalled passing on the gossip to the Survivor winner. However, she not only believed him at the time, but she allegedly said that Swift only goes for artists.

Bergmann revealed that the Maroon singer didn't show up to Kelce's matches for at least six months of their relationship, alleging that they'd been dating secretly before they went public. Fitzgerald chimed in, saying the pop star preferred brooding artists, womanizer kind of men.

So, her dating an all-American football player was kind of hard to buy until they made the relationship official. She pointed out how Kelce has been winning and crushing at his matches since dating Swift while Bergmann called him a boy next door.

Co-host Nalbandian dubbed him the "winner of girly chat" for being the first person to know such a huge forbidden gossip. Kelce and Swift's dating rumors started in 2023 after multiple spotings of them at each other's concerts or matches.

In October 2023, after months of speculation, the couple confirmed their relationship as they stepped out together at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.