Uncle Si Robertson's Hunting Mishap Sparks Health Concerns Amid Family Challenges

Uncle Si Robertson, a beloved star of Duck Dynasty, was hospitalized over the weekend following a hunting accident. The incident occurred during a routine hunting trip with co-hosts Justin Martin and Phillip McMillan. The group was returning to their boathouse when Si attempted to exit the boat in a hurry.

"Typical Silas Robertson, he’s in a dang hurry to get out of the boat and up the steep hill," Martin shared on the latest episode of the Duck Call Room podcast. Si slipped on the muddy terrain, which Martin described as steep and hazardous, and fell.

Although covered in mud, Si initially brushed off the fall, saying, "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, I'm fine. Yep, no problem, yeah," trying to avoid alarming anyone. However, as the day progressed, it became evident that his condition was more serious than he let on.

Later in the day, Si admitted to being in pain, telling McMillan, "Man, I'm in a lot of pain." His symptoms included low oxygen levels, which led his wife, Christine, to encourage him to seek medical attention.

After visiting the emergency room, doctors conducted X-rays and ruled out broken ribs, though they suspected bruising from the fall.

Si’s low oxygen levels initially caused concern, but doctors concluded that he may have experienced panic attacks. Thankfully, there were no severe injuries, and he has since been discharged to recover at home.

Si’s accident comes amid other health challenges facing the Robertson family. Phil Robertson, Si’s brother, was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Jase Robertson shared the news on a previous podcast episode, stating, "Phil’s not doing well... And he has early stages of Alzheimer’s."

Despite the scare, Si is now resting at home and is expected to make a full recovery. McMillan reflected on the accident, saying, "Things can go sideways pretty fast out there." Fans of Duck Dynasty have shared their well-wishes for Si and the Robertson family as they face these challenges.

