Usher Under Fire For Rude Behavior Toward Paris Hotel Staff: 'How Repulsive Are Such People'; Find Out What Happened

Usher is facing major backlash from fans for his rude behavior in a clip that went viral online. In the video, the singer is seen shouting at a hotel staff member in Paris, where he is currently staying during his European music tour. A witness filmed the incident, capturing Usher showing a lack of respect toward the employee.

Fans have called out the rapper for asking a doorman to hold the door for him as he exited the hotel after his luxurious stay. Commenting on the viral video, users took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts.

One netizen wrote, “He is rude; the least he could have done would have been to open the door for the woman accompanying him or politely ask the employee to do so.”

Another fan shared, “But who does he think he is? He’s unknown to the battalion with that smile on his face. The guy can’t even think to open the door for the girl with him but demands it be held for him — what a f***ing diva.”

A third person added, “Who does he think he is? They have so much money that they think they're superhuman. A little humility wouldn’t hurt him. I find it detestable — he poops like everyone else.”

While the majority of comments were critical of the singer, some defended him, claiming that the doorman failed to perform his duties properly.

One supporter wrote, “It’s the doorman’s job to open the doors! He’s paid for that. Why isn’t he at his post? Usher doesn’t make a fuss and points it out rather politely. But since it’s filmed and posted on social media, people are getting worked up over nothing, as usual.”

Before arriving in Paris, the singer performed at sold-out shows in London. During his time at the O2 Arena, he surprised the crowd by bringing out two special guests — Estelle and Craig David — sending fans into a frenzy.

