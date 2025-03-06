Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley Say THIS Main Storyline Felt 'Forced'; 'Should've Never Made It Out...'

Paul Wesley is one of the biggest names from the hit supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries. The actor recently shared his thoughts on a storyline he believes should have never made it to the screen.

During a recent episode of Hot Ones Versus, Wesley was asked about “one storyline you think should’ve never made it out of the writers' room.”

Speaking with his former co-star Ian Somerhalder, Wesley reflected on the hit show, which ran from 2009 to 2017, in which he played the character Stefan Salvatore.

“After Nina [Dobrev] left the show [after season six], they were like, ‘We need to pair Stefan with a romantic partner,’ and then Stefan and Caroline [Candice King] ended up having a wedding and getting married, right?” the History of Evil actor stated.

To this, Somerhalder added, “It was a little forced, but it was cute,” a sentiment with which Wesley agreed.

For those who may not know, The Vampire Diaries originally centered around a love triangle involving Stefan, played by Paul Wesley; Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev; and Damon Salvatore, played by Ian Somerhalder.

In the build-up to the series’ epic tales and dramatic romance, Wesley’s character, Stefan, eventually ends up with Caroline. The two were shown growing from friends to lovers, and the show even had them tying the knot at the end of Season 8. Sadly, this happened just a few episodes before Stefan’s death.

It is important to note that Steroline—the fan-given name for Stefan and Caroline’s relationship—faced tough competition from Delena, the widely loved couple of Elena and Damon.

Meanwhile, another beloved couple in the highly acclaimed series The Vampire Diaries was Caroline and Klaus Mikaelson, played by Joseph Morgan. This pairing, known as Klaroline, captured the hearts of many die-hard fans.