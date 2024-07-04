10 Most Drastic Plot Holes Of The Vampire Diaries From All Seasons

Throughout its eight-season run, The Vampire Diaries included numerous plot elements. Some of them might come across as artificial if not irresolvable, plot holes. The Vampire Diaries follows human teenager Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) as she becomes involved in a love triangle with vampire brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), She is exposed to the adventures of a diverse range of supernatural characters. However, as the story evolves with new characters and sorts of magic, several paradoxes emerge.

There have also been instances where the writers staged events to satisfy the demands of the Vampire Diaries cast in real life. This is not the fault of the tale, and the show's producers must just try their best when an actor wants to leave. But fans continue to grumble about the excuses provided for some characters' departures. Despite the plot's flaws, The Vampire Diaries remains a successful show with two spinoffs. Fans may always claim that The Vampire Diaries is better than Twilight. Here are the top 10 drastic plot holes throughout the series.

Damon's additional powers disappear following the pilot

The first episode of The Vampire Diaries appears to be headed in the direction of integrating Damon's unique powers from the books. Damon can transform into a crow and affect the weather. Elena is writing in her journal when she suddenly finds herself surrounded by fog, with a lone crow gazing over her. In the brothers' first scene together, Stefan notices a crow fly into his house and appears to recognize Damon.

Advertisement

Stefan tells Damon, "Crow was a bit much, don't you think?" To which Damon responds, "Wait till you see what I can do with the fog." The episode strongly hints that Damon retains some of his book's powers. But television never expands on this. In the first episode, these moments are just ornamental, as Damon never uses any of his new abilities again.

The inexplicable Vervain supply

The Vampire Diaries' early plots boost the stakes by creating vervain. It is an herb that can be used against vampires but is in short supply. Stefan puts the limited quantity he has left in a necklace for Elena to safeguard her from compulsion in an early episode. The Salvatores' uncle Zach (Chris William Martin) later admits that he has been growing it. Zach is proposed as the town's sole source. However, once Zach is assassinated, the remainder of the Founders Council acquires an unexplained supply of vervain.

Advertisement

Vervain is a tool that the main characters will utilize for years to deflect their vampire adversaries. But the series never explains how they obtained it. It portrays the events at the start of the series as staged to spark tension exclusively at that point. Vervain is meant to be a rare plant. However, there appears to be so much of it that the authorities occasionally pour it into the town's water supply or the coffee served at the local grill.

The Salvatores are unaware of the larger supernatural world

Stefan and Damon are almost 150 years old, having been transformed into vampires as young adults. It appears that they lived a relatively solitary existence at the time. Flashbacks throughout the book depict the Salvatores' interactions with various supernatural beings over the years, especially vampires. However, their understanding of the supernatural realm is rather limited in the early seasons. Stefan and Damon appear to be learning about magic, along with Bonnie (Kat Graham) and Elena. This adds suspense to the plot as they struggle to solve each new threat.

Advertisement

A particularly noticeable gap in their knowledge is that they appear to have been unaware of the existence of werewolves until Mason Lockwood (Taylor Kinney) arrived in Mystic Falls. Damon even attempts to kill Mason by stabbing him with a silver knife, but this proves to be a myth. It begs the issue of how they could have been so naïve for the past 150 years. Damon even spent some time in New Orleans, which, according to The Originals, has a large werewolf colony that interacts with local vampires.

Silas is older than the originals

Season 2 features members of the Originals, the family that is said to be the original vampires. In flashbacks, Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Rebekah (Claire Holt), and the rest of their siblings were magically transformed into vampires rather than turned. Their mother, Esther (Alice Evans), is a strong witch who wishes to make her children immortal. She does that so she will never lose any of them again following the loss of her youngest son.

However, season 5 discloses the background of Stefan's doppelganger Silas, the first immortal in the Vampire Diaries universe. Silas misled his fiancée, Qetsiyah (Janina Gavankar), into creating an immortality elixir so that he and the woman he genuinely loved might be together forever. Silas preserved some of his witchcraft powers after becoming immortal, but despite his protests, he is still essentially a vampire.

Advertisement

The show is aware that it is undermining its vampire origin story and attempts to explain it away with this comment. However, the better approach would simply acknowledge that the Originals are not the first vampires after all, and perhaps Esther knew about Qetsiyah and based her spell on the elixir.

What quantity of cures do vampires need?

Season 4 offers the novel concept of a cure for vampirism, which provides new hope for vampire characters who wish to live a human life. Tensions rise as they realize that there is only one dose of the medicine available. Elena forcefully administers the cure to her lookalike, Katherine. Who is then pursued by Silas in season 5 until he can swallow her blood and cure himself? Silas appears to have nearly totally drained Katherine's blood; she survives on luck and probably her own perseverance.

Later on, Bonnie finds an additional dosage of the cure in another purgatory world, which she and Damon administer to Elena. This begins the main group's habit of transmitting the cure from one person to the next after each host has reached the end of their natural life. However, following vampires in the lineup can be cured with a single syringe of that individual's blood. This creates a sense of contradiction. Which left viewers wondering if Silas ever needed to entirely drain Katherine.

Advertisement

The Heretics can drain anything magically except magical scars

Valerie (Elizabeth Blackmore) and the remainder of Lily Salvatore's (Annie Wersching) adopted family are siphon witches. Which required magic from another source to cast spells. The majority of the siphon witches shown in the episode are also vampires. It is because vampirism is a type of magic that they have a steady source of magic. It is a helpful skill for more than just doing magic, as it may remove troublesome spells and magical diseases.

However, their siphoning skills fail when the writers attempt to stretch out a specific problem or conflict. Valerie tries to remove the mark left on Stefan by the Phoenix Sword in season 7. Though it doesn't work for some reason, fans did attempt to make sense of this. They claimed that because the sword is associated with the magically resistant Rayna (Leslie-Anne Huff) Cruz, it will remain intact. However, the show did not attempt to explain this.

Vampires spawned from the Phoenix Stone assaulted people in broad daylight

The Phoenix Sword serves as a conduit for the Phoenix Stone, trapping the souls of those who are pierced by it. Rayna employed both to hunt down and jail vampires. However, Nora (Scarlett Byrne) and Mary Louise (Teressa Liane) destroy the stone, freeing all the souls trapped inside. These souls randomly occupy freshly deceased bodies. Damon and Enzo (Michael Malarkey) then spend season 7, episode 19, hunting down all of the vampires in exchange for Rayna saving Bonnie's life.

However, all of these vampires wander about in broad daylight without burning up. Even without proof that they all discovered a body with a daylight ring, Some of them exhibit additional vampire powers. They hinted that the corpses they occupy are other vampires. There may be a flaw in how the Phoenix Stone's magic works, or not all of the freed souls inhabit other vampires, but the episode does not explain.

Some Mystic Falls residents are not resurrected and do not appear on the other side

One major issue about the Other Side, a purgatory populated by ghosts, is that Elena's departed aunt Jenna (Sara Canning) is never seen there. Other deceased characters appear on occasion. When the living, for whatever reason, may see and speak with these spirits. Vicki (Kayla Ewell) and Lexi (Arielle Kebbel) appear as guest stars in a few episodes thanks to this story device. Jenna is conspicuously absent from episodes in which the Other Side is in upheaval.

Advertisement

This exemplifies The Vampire Diaries' contradictory approach to death and whether it is permanent. Death is frequently reversible, as seen by events throughout the series. Vicki, Lexi, Jenna, Tyler (Michael Trevino), and Stefan are not given the same level of attention as Bonnie and Damon. This is somewhat demeaning to these people and diminishes their significance in their families' lives.

How did Katherine become Queen of Hell?

Katherine is undeniably one of The Vampire Diaries' best villains. Elena's sassy evil twin runs circles around the show's main protagonists. Her return for the series finale was necessary to cap off the season in style. Damon, Stefan, and the rest of the characters spend the episodes leading up to the finale attempting to murder the devil Cade (Wolé Parks). They believed that doing so would result in the annihilation of Hell. They do this, only to discover that Katherine, who died in season 5, had somehow persuaded Cade into appointing her as his successor.

The show never demonstrates the way she does this. But it appears to be a stretch of her skills; for example, she never managed to persuade Klaus to see things her way. It is yet another narrative device added expressly to ensure Katherine's presence in the finale. The only question is whether viewers will overlook the rushed writing for the sake of Katherine's reappearance.

Bonnie reverses the spell on Elena when it is convenient

Dobrev's departure from the program had a significant impact on the plot in subsequent seasons. Elena's absence was explained strangely. During the turmoil of Alaric's (Matthew Davis) and Jo's (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe's) bloody wedding, Kai (Chris Wood) curses Elena and Bonnie. Which caused Elena to remain slumbering as long as Bonnie was alive. Instead of fighting this new reality, the characters accept it. Elena bids everyone farewell telepathically and hunkers down, allowing Bonnie to live out the remainder of her life.

After a surge of inspiration several years after being cursed, Bonnie sets to work. She was determined to remove the enchantment without accidentally killing herself or Elena. When she succeeds, it raises the question of why she never attempted this in the first place. The only genuine reason is that Dobrev wanted to depart the show as a regular. She wanted to make a cameo in the finale. While these circumstances were unavoidable, the writing remains one of the most significant plot flaws in The Vampire Diaries.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Role Did Kayla Ewell Play In The Vampire Diaries? Find Out Amid Her Reunion With Co-Star Nina Dobrev