Was Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood’s Alleged Feud a Publicity Stunt? The White Lotus Stars Reveal Truth

The White Lotus stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood are setting the record straight. The co-actors sat down for an interview with Variety and explained that they were not feuding at any point in time. The actor went on to claim that there are no issues between them and that the internet made a mountain out of a molehill from their social media activities.

Goggins and the Sex Education star’s chemistry was loved by their fans in season 3 of the HBO show. However, the onscreen couple’s distance in real life made the audience speculate if the duo was at a rift with each other.

Walton Goggins reflects on his SNL spoof reaction and unfollowing Aimee Lou Wood on Instagram

Further in the conversation with the media portal, Goggins opened up about why he gave laughing reactions to the SNL spoof, The White Potus, despite Wood being disrespected in it. The Fallout star claimed that he did not laugh at Aimee’s character parody, but he found the whole skit funny.

The movie star went on to claim that he immediately removed the story after knowing that his co-star was hurt by it. Moreover, Goggins also praised Wood, stating that she has a lot of experience.

The Django actor added, "There is no feud. I adore her; I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me.” He continued to say, "You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think in Greece. But she’s special. There is no feud. She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

In the meantime, Goggins explained that unfollowing the Daddy Issues star on Instagram was a step in his process of separating himself from his White Lotus character.

As for the actress, she was by the actor’s side throughout the interview and stated that she was horrified with the people labeling Goggins as “sleazy.” Aimee Lou Wood shared that she did not correct the audience at the time because people would have taken it differently.

Meanwhile, the duo portrayed the roles of Rick and Chelsea on The White Lotus season 3, which is available to stream on HBO.

