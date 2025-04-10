The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Says She Felt ‘Ugly’ to be Part of Show Because of Mike White; Know Why

Aimee Lou Wood is reflecting on her experience of filming The White Lotus Season 3, while also revealing personal insecurities about her appearance and how the support of her fellow cast members helped her feel more comfortable on set.

In a recent interview with GQ Hype, Wood shared that she initially struggled with negative self-perception after learning that creator Mike White had fought hard to cast her. Although she knew the comment came “from the nicest place,” her mind immediately spiraled. Wood recalled thinking, "HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I’m ugly. Mike had to say ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’"

The actress, who portrayed Chelsea in the HBO series, also discussed how filming intimate scenes felt different this time around compared to her previous work. She explained that talking to co-stars Michelle Monaghan and Carrie Coon about whether the explicit scenes made sense for her character helped her feel at ease. Reflecting on her earlier experience in Sex Education, Wood noted that what had bothered her was not the scenes themselves but the sense that she had been the only one asked to go to such extremes during the show’s first season, which made her feel exposed.

Wood further opened up about how discussions around her physical appearance often overshadowed conversations about her acting. Throughout the season, viewers commented heavily on her teeth, leading her to question if a male actor would face the same scrutiny. She acknowledged that while some people thought they were being kind by focusing on her smile rather than criticizing her, it still saddened her that her work wasn’t the main topic of discussion. Wood added that the ongoing focus on a woman’s looks highlights how appearance remains a dominant conversation even today.

Despite facing personal doubts and public scrutiny, Aimee Lou Wood’s candid reflections reveal a deeper conversation about self-image, gendered expectations, and finding empowerment on screen. With the support of her co-stars and a growing sense of confidence, the actress continues to carve out a powerful space for herself in Hollywood.

