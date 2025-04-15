Walton Goggins Likes SNL's The White Lotus Sketch Despite Aimee Lou Wood Mockery; Are Feud Rumors True?

Saturday Night Live is known for its humor and light-hearted jabs at actors, meant purely for entertainment. The show recently did something similar with The White Lotus, seemingly mocking Aimee Lou Wood. While the actress took a strong stance against the sketch, her co-star Walton Goggins had a different take.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, the American Ultra actor expressed how he felt about the skit. This update comes amid ongoing rumors of a feud between Wood and Goggins.

After Aimee Lou Wood's disagreement with the sketch, Walton Goggins took to Instagram to leave a playful comment: “Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg” under SNL’s post featuring The White Lotus skit.

But that wasn't all. The House of 1000 Corpses actor also shared the video on his Instagram Stories with the caption “Smashing,” as reported by Page Six.

In addition, Goggins joked about Jon Hamm, who portrayed his character's version in the skit, admitting that he knew he was miscast.

The Saturday Night Live episode in question aired on April 12 and featured a pre-recorded skit titled White Potus, which took a political spin. Aimee Lou Wood, however, found her portrayal “mean and unfunny.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Wood expressed, "Yes, take the piss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Meanwhile, it's important to note that the actress received support from over a thousand people who shared her perspective.

According to Aimee Lou Wood, she even received an apology from SNL. However, she clarified that she is not harboring any ill feelings toward SNL actress Sarah Sherman, who played her character from The White Lotus.

Recently, rumors of a feud between Wood and Walton Goggins made headlines, as some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two actors were no longer following each other on Instagram.

