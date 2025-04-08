The White Lotus Season 3 Breaks Previous Records With 51 Percent Jump in Viewership From Last Finale

The White Lotus garnered a massive viewership recently. With its final episode premiering on April 6, 2025, the series in question scored 6.2 million viewers across linear and streaming, as per the network.

The White Lotus season 3 finale went on to become an episode with the best same-day audience that HBO has ever seen. Not only that, but the series also surpassed its viewership record, which was previously made just last week, with an impressive 30 percent score.

Advertisement

Looking at the scores that the series recently came up with, it can be easily stated that The White Lotus saw solid growth and a strong hold on the audience with its final outing.

As per a report by Deadline, the third season’s final episode was up by 51 percent from what the Season 2 finale gained, 4.1 million viewers.

All those who have been binge-watching the series since its inception are in luck! The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season. Per the series creator Mike White, who gave some insights, he is now exploring spaces where he would shoot next.

In the season finale, the audience was shocked to witness some of the most shocking events taking place. With a family on the brink of death, the series even got to notice an intriguing, not-so-shocking threesome, which even turned out to be incest.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3 Finale: Creator Mike White Reveals WHY Piper and Zion's Intimate Scenes Were Deleted

The White Lotus, Season 3 stars Scott Glenn as Jim Hollinger, Sam Rockwell as Frank, Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff, Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon Ratliff, Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff along with Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff.

Advertisement

Other big names who were seen in the series recently were Ke Huy Quan as Kenneth “Kenny” Nguyen, Lalisa Manobal portraying the character of Mook, and Tayme Thapthimthong, who was seen as Gaitok.

Meanwhile, it was Carrie Coon who was seen as Laurie, Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn, Leslie Bibb as Kate, and Walton Goggins who played the character of Rick.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3’s Carrie Coon Reveals WHY She Turned Down Avengers: End Game; 'My Time is More...'