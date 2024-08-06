'There's No Controlling the Internet': Deadpool & Wolverine Director Opens Up About Taylor Swift's Cameo Rumors

Taylor Swift's rumored involvement in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie became a hot topic among Marvel and Swift fans. Swift's connection to the film's team—Ryan Reynolds, who stars, co-writes, and produces; Blake Lively, Reynolds' wife and Swift's friend; and Shawn Levy, the director who worked with Swift on her short film for All Too Well—spurred speculation. Additionally, some film marketing teasers echoed themes from Swift’s Eras tour and friendship bracelets.

However, Entertainment Weekly has debunked these rumors, confirming that Swift will not appear in the film. Fans speculated about roles such as the mutant pop singer Dazzler or Lady Deadpool, but the lead stars of Deadpool & Wolverine have not addressed these speculations. Despite this, the rumors contributed to the film's buzz.

Shawn Levy recently addressed the rumors about Taylor Swift’s involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine following the film's release. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levy admitted that the speculation—particularly about Swift playing Dazzler—was intense, and he worried people would be disappointed upon learning she was not in the film. He clarified that Swift’s involvement was never considered, despite his personal connections with her through Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Levy stated, "It was never a conversation. It was never even the seed of a discussion. Obviously, Ryan, Blake, and myself, to a far lesser extent, have our own relationships with Taylor. But those rumors were loud and slightly baffling. Nothing I said or did was going to quiet them until the movie came out."

Taylor Swift, on her Instagram Stories, praised Levy’s dedication to the film, saying, “Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.” She playfully teased her friend by writing, "But that’s just Hugh for you!" rather than mentioning Reynolds directly.

Audiences had speculated about various unusual characters appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine, including the possibility of Kidpool being played by Walker Scobell, known for his roles in The Adam Project and Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Although Levy acknowledged that Scobell would have been ideal for the role, his recent growth spurt made the casting logistically impractical.

Despite these predictions, the film delivers plenty of excitement. Chris Evans reprises his role as Johnny Storm from the Fantastic Four, and Wesley Snipes makes a surprise return as Blade via a text message from Reynolds. Dafne Keen also returns as Laura/X-23.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

