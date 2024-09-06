‘ Welcome Into The World’: The Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Announces Birth Of Her Second Daughter

Lala Kent welcomed another addition to her clan, a baby girl, on September 3, Tuesday. The reality show star, who took the unconventional route to conceive a child, announced this wonderful news to the world via her social media.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Welcome into the world, my love” over her newborn daughter. Kent has previously elaborated on her decision to have a child in an untraditional way.

According to US Weekly, she birthed her first daughter with ex-fiance Randall Emmett in 2021, who they named Ocean. The pair parted ways in that same year. Kent previously opened up about her taking the route by intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor to conceive another baby.

In January, the reality show star revealed to Cosmopolitan that it never occurred to her that she would take this route. Kent saw herself in a “cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family” but she stated that the universe had other “plans” for her now and Kent was thankful for this option.

She felt the need to start conversing about it because there are women in this world who wait for a guy to arrive and just want to have children even though there is an alternative to having them. She added, “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”

The reality TV star stated on her podcast, Give Them Lala in March that in regards to her sperm donors, appearance was a low priority on the “totem pole” for her. She hated to spill it but she needed them to be smart because she said that she was not.

She also talked about not understanding that she was having another baby on the first try. She thought that she had more time to “sink” into becoming a mother once and again. Kent continued, “And even my fertility doctor was like, ‘I feel like this was just more of, like, a meet and greet.’ It’s like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you. Here you go. Bye!’ It was so fast.”

As per US Weekly, she later shared that she has a lot of sperm that was “left” from her donor, so she can always of for the third round. This could be a subtle hint into her plans ahead in her life.

