It appears that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are getting along again and rekindling their friendship. After reviving their romance in April of 2023, Shawn and Camila decided to call it quits again at the end of the year. The two musicians were spotted having fun together in Miami.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reportedly spotted at Copa America Game

Camila posted a video with her dad on her Instagram story earlier in the day, while Shawn posted a picture with a few buddies outside the stadium! Fans spotted the Treat You Better singer and the I Luv It singer as they watched the much-awaited Copa America match between Colombia and Argentina. A video of the two chatting casually was posted online and quickly gained the attention of their fans.

Watch the video:

They did not share anything together, but a fan in the grandstand captured a video of them seated next to one another in a suite, with Shawn turning to talk to Camila. Many internet users began to speculate as to whether they were simply friends this time around or if they were back together romantically.

The two haven't been spotted together since their breakup in 2023. In one of her most recent performances, Camila referred to Shawn, leading many to believe that they were now friends.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship over the years

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first crossed paths in 2015 at the Los Angeles Music Video Awards. Cabello was with Fifth Harmony at the time, while Mendes was rumored to be seeing Haley Baldwin.

The pair's debut song together, I Know What You Did Last Summer, was released in November 2015. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello posed for photos in 2019 before heading to the Grammy Awards. Later in the year, Cabello and the Mercy singer worked together on the global hit song Señorita.

Fans wondered if the buddies had become lovers after watching the sensual music video. According to a person close to the pair who confirmed that they were together by July.

