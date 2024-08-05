What Did Chrisean Rock Do? Charges Explored As Rapper Faces Up To 8 Years Prison Sentence

Trigger Warning: This article contains references drugs

Chrisean Rock’s legal woes worsen as she faces up to eight years in prison upon being convicted on charges of “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute” and “possession of a controlled dangerous substance,” for which she failed to produce a tax stamp, per HotNewHiphop.

Rock was arrested in June after attending rapper Blueface’s court hearing, with whom she shares a son. The reality star is currently being held at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, Oklahoma, the publication reports. It is speculated that a warrant stemming from her altercation with James Wright Chanel at a Tamar Braxton concert last year resulted in her arrest in California, where she was present to support her baby’s father. However, this conjecture is unconfirmed.

Wright Chanel reportedly pressed charges against her in February for allegedly punching him in the face. Following a 30-day stay in a California jail, Chrisean was transferred to Oklahoma in favor of a warrant related to a drug charge arrest from 2022.

Rock, a mother to her newborn son, who will celebrate his first birthday in September, along with the child’s father, Blueface, are behind bars, leaving the toddler without parents. The latter, however, per his manager Wack 100, is expected to be released soon.

Meanwhile, Chrisean’s sister, Terrine, shared an Instagram video on Saturday, August 3, updating fans on the TV personality's anticipated return home before her son’s birthday. “I wanna be there to witness yall reunion. I know yall miss each other sooooo bad,” she noted.

Chrisean Rock faces a maximum of four years in prison for each of the charges against her if convicted.

Disclaimer: Buying and selling drugs are illegal and criminal offenses. Please contact the authorities to report such activities. There are several helplines available for assistance.

