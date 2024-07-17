What Is Iain Armitage's Net Worth? Exploring The Young Sheldon Star's Wealth And Fortune

Iain Armitage is best known for his role as Sheldon Cooper in the prequel series Young Sheldon, a character from The Big Bang Theory. While he has earned a lot of respect in the industry, his fans are curious about Iain Armitage's net worth.

In addition to his role in Young Sheldon, Iain Armitage has also been recognized for his voice-over work, including the 2020 animated film Scoob!.

As we discuss Iain Armitage’s net worth, we will also share other details such as his age and career highlights.

Without any further delay, let’s answer your question: what is Iain Armitage's net worth?

What is Iain Armitage's net worth?

The young star is an American actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iain Armitage's net worth is $6 million. Besides leading the prequel spin-off Young Sheldon, a CBS sitcom, he is also widely appreciated for his role as Ziggy Chapman on the HBO drama series Big Little Lies.

Armitage also happens to be a theater critic. Speaking of his big screen career, the actor has appeared in acclaimed movies such as The Glass Castle, which also starred Brie Larson. This film featured a great cast including Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts, Sadie Sink, and more.

Armitage’s other movie credits include I'm Not Here, and he has lent his voice to the animated film Scoob!, which is about the famous cartoon character Scooby-Doo. Additionally, he provided his voice for PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Early Life Iain Armitage

Now comes the next most important question that the fans of this young star have, Iain Armitage's date of birth. Born on July 15, 2008, Iain Armitage is the son of British actor Euan Morton and American theater producer Lee Armitage.

He resides in Arlington, Virginia. At the beginning of his career, Iain Armitage was seen on a YouTube series called Iain Loves Theatre. This venture ultimately added to Iain Armitage’s net worth.

After serving as a correspondent for Perez Hilton during the 2015 Tony Awards, he landed a role in the cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2017, appearing in an episode called "Chasing Theo."

Career Beginnings of Iain Armitage

This is where we will explore more about Iain Armitage's net worth and its rise. He earned his first public recognition through his aforementioned YouTube channel, Iain Loves Theatre.

On this channel, the young actor reviewed musical theater shows. The success of his channel led to his rise in the Hollywood film industry, ultimately contributing to Iain Armitage’s net worth. He drew the attention of agents from the Hollywood film industry and soon started appearing in TV series and movies.

After starring in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode, he was seen in the HBO series Big Little Lies, playing the role of Ziggy Chapman. He then appeared in The Glass Castle.

Later, in March 2017, Iain Armitage was cast in Young Sheldon as Sheldon Cooper. He also made an appearance in an episode of The Big Bang Theory. In one of the episodes that aired in 2018, he could be seen on a videotape recording as young Sheldon.

Start of Television Career

Iain Armitage appeared on television for the very first time in 2014. While Iain Armitage’s net worth was gaining traction, he was first seen in an episode of the reality comedy show Impractical Jokers.

Two years later, Iain Armitage appeared as a guest judge on the variety series Little Big Shots. This was before he starred in Big Little Lies alongside Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and the legendary Meryl Streep.

In Big Little Lies, his character Ziggy Chapman was the son of Woodley’s character, Jane. After the first season, he was promoted to the main cast of the show in its second season.

Further television appearances of Iain Armitage

As soon as he started getting roles, Iain Armitage’s net worth continued to grow. In the same year he appeared on The Big Bang Theory episode on videotape, he also served as a video clue giver on a few episodes of the well-known game show Jeopardy.

Later, in 2020, Armitage showed up as a guest panelist on Nickelodeon's Unfiltered, while also starring as himself in Group Chat, another Nickelodeon project.

Film career of Iain Armitage

In 2017, with his breakthroughs in Young Sheldon and Big Little Lies, Iain Armitage also made his debut in movies.

Besides starring in The Glass Castle, he appeared in Netflix’s romantic drama film Our Souls at Night. In this film, he acted alongside Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Another film he starred in was I'm Not Here, where he played the younger version of J.K. Simmons's character, Steve. This movie also featured acclaimed actors such as Sebastian Stan and Maika Monroe.

Iain Armitage has been continually growing since his debut on screen, and so has his net worth, which is currently $6 million, according to reports.

