What Is The Controversy About Inclusivity At Camerimage Film Festival? Cate Blanchett’s Jury Responds

The Camerimage Film Festival, a prestigious event celebrating the art of cinematography, has faced intense backlash after its founder published an editorial criticized as sexist.

The controversy has led to significant industry reactions, including statements from high-profile figures like Cate Blanchett and Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen.

The controversy began when Marek Żydowicz, founder and CEO of Camerimage, published an editorial addressing the lack of female cinematographers at the festival in past editions.

His column attempted to justify the imbalance by implying that prioritizing gender representation could compromise artistic quality. This argument was widely criticized by industry professionals as "deeply sexist."

The editorial drew swift condemnation from international cinematography guilds and the broader film community. Żydowicz’s remarks also prompted Steve McQueen to withdraw from the festival. McQueen, who was set to receive the Outstanding Director Award and showcase his latest film Blitz at the opening night, canceled his appearance in protest.

As the controversy unfolded, attention turned to Cate Blanchett, who serves as the president of the festival’s main competition jury. On Wednesday, Cate Blanchett and her fellow jurors, including Anna Higgs, Sandy Powell, Anthony Dod Mantle, Rodrigo Prieto, Łukasz Żal, and Jolanta Dylewska, released a joint statement on Instagram.

“We welcome debate regarding gender representation,” the statement read. “While we will be focused on the task we have the great privilege to have been invited to take on, to watch and celebrate the work of cinematographers, we look forward to being part of meaningful discussions with our peers at the festival about greater inclusion and recognition of excellence in all its forms in our industry.”

The jury stated their support for inclusivity and positive change. “We wholeheartedly support the necessary shift towards genuine inclusivity, and festivals can be a great forum for engaging in such conversations and championing positive change,” the group added.

Żydowicz responded to the backlash with a public apology and wanted to engage in constructive dialogue. “It was with great sadness that I accepted Steve McQueen’s decision to withdraw from the festival,” he said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I apologize once more and would like to take this opportunity to sit down in an open forum to discuss how to move forward in a more open and inclusive manner.”

Żydowicz also called for a community-wide discussion. “The festival is here to embrace each other as a community and to share in the appreciation of the images we cherish together. Let’s have a meaningful discourse together so that we can rebuild in a more equitable manner.”

