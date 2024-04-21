When Did Kimberly J. Brown And Daniel Kountz First Meet? Find Out As Halloweentown Costars Get Married

The two stars originally got together in Vancouver during Halloweentown II rehearsals. Though the costars got along well, there were no romantic sparks because Kountz, who was 22, had a girlfriend at the time, and Brown, who was 17, had a girlfriend. Brown agreed, stating, “I just remember thinking he was the nicest guy. Naturally, he was also talented, but what matters most about him was his kindness.”

Brown and Kountz met long before

Although they didn’t begin dating until 2016, Brown and Kountz first crossed paths in 2001 while filming Halloweentown II. In the film, Marnie (played by Brown) is a witch-in-training who initially shows interest in Kal (played by Kountz) before learning that the latter is, in fact, the evil warlock Kalabar’s son and the main enemy of their family.

In a June 2021 TikTok video, Brown disclosed that while her character in the film hated him, there was no ill will between them in real life. Nevertheless, Brown acknowledged that there wasn’t an immediate romantic connection. She recalled, “In real life, we didn’t see or talk to each other for at least ten years after having no romantic feelings for each other while working together. Then, a few years ago, we got back in touch to record some comedic routines for my YouTube channel. Unexpectedly, that’s when we fell in love. So, isn’t it ironic that life might take you by surprise occasionally?” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

When Kountz finally saw Brown again after all those years, he recalls being very taken aback by her. “We met at a bar. I was waiting for a little Kimberly J. Brown to arrive when a stunning, polished adult woman entered. Oh, well, hello there, I thought to myself. I think we’ve both matured a little bit,” he remembers. “After that, I pretty much stopped. I was enamored.”

As per Brown, their spark arose “naturally and gradually.” There was such an ease as we had more talks, caught up, and increased our conversing. I recall wondering quietly, “Oh, what’s going on here? She emphasizes that their friendship and shared past provided a solid basis for developing a romantic relationship. “Something is happening here,” she says.

ALSO READ: We Were The Lucky Ones Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date, Where To Watch & More

On June 26, 2022, the anniversary of their official relationship, the two announced their engagement. After spending the day enjoying a trip on the swan pedal boats at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles, Kountz proposed. He took Brown to the Griffith Observatory, where they had gone on their first date just as the sunset.

“We climbed up in front of the observatory, which was our first proper date hangout. According to Brown, “It was really just the perfect evening, and he proposed right in the same spot.” Kountz can’t wait to marry Brown now. “Oh, right, that’s my wife, I think to myself. My wife is over there. I love her determination when she has an idea — she acts on it, does it, and sees it through to completion,” he continues. I will remark that she is like a force of nature.”

The couple got married yesterday

Brown claims that Kountz’s kind heart and patient, compassionate demeanor won her over. No matter what, he makes room for me. I’m still in awe of that type of unwavering love and compassion,” she says. “At the end of the day, I love to sit on the couch and talk about things with him,” the author says. We sincerely enjoy each other’s company.”

In front of 92 loved ones, the former costars of Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge married the knot on Friday, April 19, at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, California. The couple tells PEOPLE that they were lured to the breathtaking backdrop of the exclusive club right away. Kaylen Davidson of Sara Judith Events assisted them in planning their wedding.

Advertisement

Their overall wedding theme was “understated elegance,” so they allowed the venue’s natural beauty to take center stage and opted for a gentle color scheme of blush pink and white with black accents for a contemporary feel. The couple exchanged vows beneath a flower-decorated wooden arbor during their outdoor ceremony. “We both love nature, so we definitely wanted to have the ceremony outside amongst the trees, and it overlooked a valley and all of that beautifulness before we went inside and we partied it up,” Kountz, 45, explains.

Ashley Crenshaw, a personal friend of the couple, performed the ceremony. “It’s a fun, personal touch because she’s known Daniel and me for a long time,” adds Brown, whose sister served as matron of honor and whose bridesmaids were actress Lacey Chabert, sister of Kountz.

They gave special attention to the cuisine as well, offering a wide variety of delectable snack options to visitors at their reception. “We did a flatbread station and some fun things that were the kind of things we saw as options and thought, ‘Oh, well, gosh, I’d love to sneak over for a slice of pizza during the cocktail reception.’”

ALSO READ: 'He Was The One That Mentioned To Me': Zack Snyder Credits Leonardo Di Caprio For Ideating Batman V Superman; Here's HOW