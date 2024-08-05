Where And How To Watch Miss USA 2024 Live? Here's All You Need To Know

Miss USA is one of the most anticipated pageantry events, especially for those who have kept up with the competition regularly.

This year, the event will be held at Peacock Theater situated in Los Angeles. People who can't make it to the competition at the venture can still watch from the comfort of their homes.

The 73-year-old Miss USA competition will air live on CW. This would be the second time the event will be live on the aforementioned channel, as informed by Business Insider.

If you do not have cable, there is an alternative that you can take help of. The grand event can be streamed through a live TV package like Fubo.

The package for the same consists of local and traditional channels found on cable. It has around 180 channels.

The service is similar to traditional subscription-based platforms, which consist of month-to-month renewal so it’s easier for the subscriber to cancel the membership.

As per the outlet, the subscription ranges from USD 79.99 a month. If you are a new customer, you can try their one-week free trial.

If you are someone who may be traveling outside the USA while the show airs live, then you won't be able to steam with the help of Fubo. But there is still one solution to this.

One can take the help of a VPN as it will let you stream through the app and subscription without any hassle. With VPN there won't be any problems while you enjoy your favorite shows. There are multiple VPN options available online with different subscription plans.

As far as the grand pageant event goes, this year’s event follows the controversial news surrounding the same as 2023’s Miss USA, Noelia Voight, and Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Shrisvastav resigned. This decision grabbed major headlines. Voight shared a post on Instagram with included her resignation statement and also talked about mental health.

UmaSofia also shared a resignation statement on her Instagram. As per the publication, back in May, their mothers cited a “hostile environment” as one of the reasons that led to both individuals stepping down.

For the unversed, every year, a single woman representing each of the 50 states competes to win the title of Miss USA. The contestants are chosen through a private interview with judges, evening gown and swimsuit runway walks, and personal platform promises. The winner of Miss USA (should not be confused with Miss America) represents the United States in Miss Universe.

Miss USA will air on August 4, 8 PM E.T.

