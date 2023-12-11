Who are David Tennant's children? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with Dr. Who actor

David Tennant, the acclaimed Scottish actor, shares a blissful family life with his wife, Georgia Moffett, also an actress, and their five children. The couple tied the knot in 2011, and their growing family includes three biological children and two adopted children. Known for his versatile roles in Doctor Who and Broadchurch, Tennant values the privacy of his family but occasionally offers glimpses into their joyous life through interviews and public appearances, showcasing a harmonious balance between his illustrious career and dedicated family commitments.

Who are David Tennant’s children?

David Tennant is a proud father of five children, Ty, Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie. His journey into parenthood began with the addition of a bonus son from his wife Georgia's previous relationship. Following their 2011 wedding, the couple expanded their family with the arrival of four more children. While the Tennants occasionally share glimpses of their life on social media, they maintain a deliberate approach to preserve their children's privacy. Doctor Who actor Tennant is outspoken about the transformative impact of fatherhood on his outlook, especially as the father of his adorable daughters, influencing his perspectives on feminism and global issues.

Ty Tennant

After establishing a loving bond with Georgia, David Tennant officially adopted her son, Ty, in 2011. Born on March 27, 2002, Ty has ventured into acting, showcasing his talent in TV shows like House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds, Around the World in 80 Days, and Doom Patrol. Reflecting on their initial concerns, David expressed the fear of seeing Ty struggle in acting. He said, “Acting is a crapshoot anyway, and Georgia and I had this fear when he went into it of, what if we see him in something and he's rubbish? Will we be able to tell him? But as it turns out, he's incredibly talented. Which was a great relief to realize!" in an interview with Candid magazine.

Olive Tennant

Born on March 29, 2011, Olive, the daughter of David Tennant and Georgia Tennant, has already embarked on an acting career following in her family's footsteps. With credits in notable films like 2021's Belfast alongside Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench, as well as 2017's You, Me and Him, Olive is making her mark in the entertainment industry. In a heartfelt Instagram

tribute in 2023, Georgia penned a sweet tribute adding, “Happy Birthday to this one. She doesn't have instagram but if she did I would take this opportunity to tell her how proud we are of her. She's the hardest working person I know, she's funny, she's kind, she's a better actor than all of us and has no idea and she is so utterly adored by us all. But I guess I'll have to go old school and tell her in person. Boring x #happy12thbirthday 🫒."

Wilfred Tennant

Wilfred, born on May 2, 2013, is the son of David Tennant and Georgia Tennant. Known for beautiful blond hair, which Georgia fondly praises on Instagram, Wilfred's uniqueness adds to the charm of the Tennant family. In a subtle yet affirming statement in 2023, Georgia acknowledged Wilfred's pronouns, referring to them with they/them.

Doris Tennant

Doris, the daughter of David Tennant and Georgia Tennant, was born on October 3, 2015. In celebration of her fifth birthday in 2020, Georgia took to Instagram, sharing a delightful message and playfully addressing the curiosity surrounding Doris's name.

Birdie Tennant

The youngest among the Tennant siblings, Birdie, graced the family on October 6, 2019. True to her name, Birdie embodies a spirit of freedom, as noted on Georgia's Instagram with captions like "free as a bird." In a playful moment in September 2021, Georgia humorously shared Birdie's perspective on her older siblings' return to school, quoting, "'Thank f*ck they're all back to school'- Birdie T, 2021. #backtoschool."

Who is David Tennant’s wife, Georgia?

David Tennant rose to international acclaim for his stellar portrayal of the 10th Doctor on the renowned British sci-fi series, Doctor Who. It was during his time on the show that he crossed paths with fellow actress Georgia Tennant, sparking a connection that transcended the screen. Following their on-screen collaborations, the two began dating and eventually tied the knot in 2011.

Adding a fascinating twist to their love story, Georgia Tennant happens to be the daughter of Peter Davison, the actor who portrayed the fifth Doctor on Doctor Who. The Tennant couple's shared experiences extended beyond their personal lives to the professional realm when they collaborated on the lockdown series, Staged. David expressed his enjoyment of working with Georgia, expressing a desire to continue collaborating with his talented wife in future projects. “Doing Staged, when we were effectively filming ourselves and directing ourselves, staging the whole thing, we discovered we quite like it” the Doctor Who actor told Times Radio. “It’s quite fun, so we’re quite happy to do that increasingly... It just made sense," he added.

