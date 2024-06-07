Who Are Lauryn Hill’s Kids? All You Need To Know About Her Sons And Daughters

Lauryn Hill is considered one of the most iconic and legendary singers of her era. She has contributed immensely to the music industry. Hill has captivated hearts with her songs including Killing Me Softly With His Songs and Doo Wop.

The songstress was a part of The Fugees group before the band broke up. She ventured into a solo career when she put out The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill album, which proved to be successful. At the height of her career, she became pregnant for the first time.

The singer went on to have six children in total, Zion, Selah, Joshua, John, Sara, and Micah. Out of 6, her first five kids’ biological father is Bob Marley’s son Rohan. While we have heard a lot of things about the hitmaker, not much information is known about Lauryn Hill’s children. Let’s get an insight into her children’s lives.

Zion, 26

Zion is the first and the oldest sibling of the Hill-Marley kids clan. He was born on August 3, 1997. The songstress had Zion at the peak of her career.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, in1998, she revealed that her oldest son has helped her realize what was important. She added that she had made many decisions for others more than herself, which many women tend to do.

The singer revealed that many people were not in favor of Hill having a kid so early and during that stage of her career.

Advertisement

As per Hello, the 25-year-old had a son in 2017 named Zephaniah Nesta and a daughter Azariah Genesis. He shares his children with his girlfriend Tania.

Selah, 25

Selah was born on November 12, 1998. She is an actress, model and singer.

As per People, Selah started to model when she was in seventh grade. She has modeled for Chanel, Calvin Klein, and singer Beyonce’s Ivy Park. Just like her mother, Selah exudes a passion for singing as well. She has released her music on YouTube. The 25-year-old revealed to W magazine that music is her “biggest” passion.

Selah has been open about the legacy of her family and being the offspring of a talented individual. In 2017, during her interview with Flaunt Digital, she said, “My legacy has also ensured that I always perform at my highest capability because I have such large shoes to fill ... I think both sides of my family have worked really hard to liberate the minds of people around the world.”

Advertisement

Joshua, 22

Lauryn Hill and Rohan expanded their family as they welcomed their third son Joshua on December 5, 2001. He has also followed the legacy of his mother. The 22-year-old has become a TikTok sensation due to his song Praise Jah In The Moonlight.

The first post of his song has garnered 78 million views and the audio has been used on the platform in around 2.6 million videos, according to Hello. He shared the Coachella stage in 2024 with his mother.

The mother-son duo also graced the stage of The Tonight Show as well in May 2024, where they sang Praise Jah In the Moonlight and Joshua another single titled, Survival. His stage name is YG.

John, 20

John entered the Hill-Marley clan on June 28, 2003. He has not officially been a part of the entertainment industry. But in 2019, he did appear in a campaign by Rag&Bone.

In 2020, When John turned 17, the iconic singer took to her Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. In the caption she wrote, “I tell the story often of how your smile was a reflection of love and a source of clarity for me during challenging days. May you always connect to that source of love and let no fear or vain thing stop you from being your greatest."

Advertisement

In the post, she made a collage of his pictures which also included his wholesome baby and toddler pictures.

Sara, 16

The songstress and her then-partner Rohan made one more addition to the family as they welcomed their second daughter and fifth child, Sara Marley on January 2, 2008.

As per People, one of Sara’s Instagram highlights suggests that she is into sports as she runs tracks and plays basketball at high school. The 16-year-old got into a buzz as she celebrated her sixteenth birthday in a very creative style. For her party at Cipriani, New York, Sara chose to have a 1920s theme.

The 16-year-old is known to flaunt her outfits all over her Instagram, she is the same at her party by donning two couture gowns from Galia Lahav.

Micah Hill, 12

Micah is the youngest child of Lauren Hill but Rohan isn't his father. He was born on July 23, 2011. The identity of Micah's father is not revealed yet.

Since the 12-year-old does not have the same father as his other stepbrothers-sisters, the speculations about his biological father became a prime topic among the masses.

Hill once took to her X and wrote, “Contrary to the numerous reports, Mr. Marley did not abandon me while pregnant with his child.” The singer added that they have had a long period of separation in the past years but their five children together are a “ joy” to both of them. Hill has now deleted this post.

Advertisement

As per People, Micah shows interest in basketball. In 2022, NBA player Derric Ross threw a basketball-themed party for Micah and his friends.

As per the Singers Room, after being together for almost 15 years, Jr. Marley and Hill went their separate ways breaking up in 2009.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Eyed For New Star Wars Project? Here's What Report Says