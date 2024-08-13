Who Are Margaret Qualley's Parents? All We Know About Poor Things Star's Mom And Dad

Margaret Qualley has been impressing all of her fans with her out-of-this-world performances in movies such as Poor Things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and more. While you have been a fan of the actress who has been making waves across the industry, do you know who Margaret Qualley's parents are?

The star was born into a family that is already familiar with the world of stardom and has a huge fan following. Her parents, Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, tied the knot back in 1986 and, after welcoming three kids together, the couple sadly got divorced in 1999, spending a great 13 years of marriage.

Besides the Star at Noon actress, Margaret Qualley's parents share two other kids: Rainey Qualley, a daughter who is also an actress, and their son Justin Qualley.

Without further delay, let’s get to know Margaret Qualley's parents.

Who are Margaret Qualley's parents?

Margaret Qualley's mom is Andie MacDowell who is an actress. On the other hand, Margaret Qualley's father, Paul is a former model and a rancher.

Who is Margaret Qualley's mom, Andie MacDowell?

Born on April 21, 1958, Margaret Qualley's mom Andie MacDowell landed her first role in the the 1984 movie Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes being an actress.

She played the role of Miss Jane Porter. The following year, Margaret Qualley's mom then was seen in St. Elmo's Fire. While the mother of the Drive-Away Dolls actress was seen in multiple movies her breakout role came after a few years, when she appeared in Sex, Lies, and Videotape.

It was in the year 1989 that she starred as Ann in the above-stated movie. Margaret Qualley's mom was even nominated for a Golden Globe, following her portrayal in Sex, Lies, and Videotape, in the category of Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama.

While growing more in the future, Andie MacDowell, kept on impressing the audience with her many mind-blowing performances in movies as well as in the TV series. She was later seen in Four Weddings and a Funeral as well as in the epic movie, Groundhog Day and more.

Talking about Margaret Qualley's mom’s most recent roles, she was seen in Maid, a Netflix drama series. This also happens to be a series where both the mother and her daughter, Margaret are seen on screen together. The series was released in the year 2021 and has only one season.

Talking to E! News, back in the year when the series was launched Margaret had stated that it was her plan to work with her mother in the Netflix Series. The Nice Guys actress stated, "I pitched the idea to Margot Robbie, because she's one of the producers on this, and she loved it."

Who is Margaret Qualley's dad, Paul

Speaking of Margaret Qualley's parents, Paul Qualley is the father of the My Salinger Year actress. He was born in 1958. While not a lot of things are available about him, Margaret Qualley's father happened to be a model.

He has had a great relationship with Margaret Qualley's mom, Andie MacDowell. Even after the couple got divorced in the year 1999, Andie MacDowell still honors her husband, Paul Qualley as the father of her three kids, Margaret, Rainey, and Justin.

Back in the year 2018, the actress's mother took to her Instagram and paid a Father’s Day tribute to Paul. She went on to write in her caption, "Created 3 Beautiful Souls with this guy - happy Father's Day.”

While talking to W magazine, the Love Me Like You Hate Me actress stated that it was her father behind her getting a role in the 2019 epic movie that also starred Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"He said that I should book a plane ticket, and then I'll get a Quentin Tarantino movie," Margaret Qualley recalled.

She further went on to add, “He was saying it with the logic that if I made plans, that life would get in the way and I would have work, you know? He had no idea that there was actually a Quentin Tarantino movie that I had just auditioned for. I did book the ticket and went to see my dad.”

The Kinds of Kindness star then added that when it was her third day with her father, she got a call asking her to get back home for a chemistry read that was scheduled with Brad Pitt.

After this, Margarett Qualley went on to say that now whenever she wishes to act in a movie and audition for a director she simply calls her father asking him, “Hey dad, will you say this?"

Margaret Qualley’s parents met when they were working as models back in 1986. The two young models were working for Gap back then. After getting married they both lived on a ranch in Montana.

The couple later moved to South Carolina, the place where the sister of the actress lived.

