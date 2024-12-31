Who Are The Five People Charged In Liam Payne’s Death Case? Here's What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and drugs.

Authorities in Argentina have charged five individuals in connection with the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who died after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16.

The charges range from manslaughter to drug supply, according to a December 30 press release from Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office.

Three people face manslaughter charges: CasaSur hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi, and Payne’s friend Roger Nores.

Authorities allege that Martin and Grassi failed in their responsibility to ensure Liam Payne's safety. They reportedly allowed the singer, who was intoxicated, to return to his third-floor room, where the fatal fall occurred.

The statement claims Nores, as Payne's friend, neglected his duty to care for the singer. He is accused of abandoning Payne despite knowing of his multiple addictions. If convicted, Martin, Grassi, and Nores could face sentences ranging from one to five years in prison.

Two additional individuals, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, are charged with supplying drugs to Payne.

Authorities allege that Pereyra sold cocaine to the singer on October 15 and 16, while Paiz is accused of selling cocaine on October 14. Both face potential sentences of four to fifteen years in prison if found guilty.

Advertisement

An autopsy revealed that Payne had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of his death. The report concluded that the singer suffered multiple traumas and internal and external hemorrhage, which ultimately caused his death.

The recent charges come after a November 7 update from authorities that three suspects had initially been charged. At that time, one suspect faced accusations of abandonment leading to death, while two others were charged with drug-related offenses. The suspects were not named in the earlier release.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne’s Former Psychiatrist Urged Him to Seek Intensive Care Months Before His Tragic Death: Report