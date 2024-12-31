Liam Payne’s Former Psychiatrist Urged Him to Seek Intensive Care Months Before His Tragic Death: Report

Trigger Warning: This article mentions drugs and death

Liam Payne’s former psychiatrist reportedly advised him to seek a higher level of care months before his tragic death. According to a letter filed in an Argentine court and reported by TMZ on December 30, Payne’s psychiatrist informed him in a note that she was withdrawing her services after careful consideration, as she believed the One Direction star required more specialized care.

The psychiatrist urged the musician to continue regular therapy sessions to process his depression and trauma, meet with a primary care doctor, and take medications as prescribed while avoiding heavy drinking. She reportedly included a list of doctors and rehabilitation facilities in her letter to Payne.

“Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you the very best in your continued journey toward mental health and well-being,” the psychiatrist said in her note, as reported by TMZ.

Payne was found deceased on October 16 after falling from the third floor of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. A preliminary autopsy report cited multiple traumas as the cause of his death, including hemorrhages in his chest, skull, and abdomen. While suicide was considered in the initial hours after his death, a preliminary police assessment concluded that Payne had plunged from his hotel room balcony while intoxicated.

On December 29, a local Argentine news outlet reported that five individuals had been charged in connection with Payne’s death at age 31. Among those facing manslaughter charges are the singer’s friend, Roger Nores; Esteban Gracci, a hotel staff member; and Gilda Martin, the hotel’s head of security.

Braian Paiz, a waiter, and CasaSur employee Ezequiel Pereyra were charged with allegedly supplying drugs to Payne shortly before his fatal fall, according to the report. All five of those charged were summoned to appear in court.

Nores, who was with Payne shortly before his death, previously addressed the allegations against him.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in November, he stated he never abandoned the singer. He shared that when he left Payne in the hotel lobby, over 15 people were chatting and joking with him. “I could have never imagined something like this would happen. I’m really heartbroken by this tragedy, and I’ve been missing my friend every day,” he lamented.

Earlier this month, Nores reportedly filed a complaint against the hotel, accusing the facility of failing to protect Payne during his stay at CasaSur.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

