Who Dies in The Last of Us Season 2 Finale Starring Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, and More? Find Out

HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 wraps up with a powerful, emotional finale that takes viewers deep into Ellie’s path of revenge. With Abby and Ellie finally crossing paths again, the episode ends in total chaos. But did Ellie survive? And who didn’t make it out alive?

The finale begins with Ellie telling Dina the truth about Joel’s actions in Salt Lake City. Soon after, Ellie and Jesse head out to find Tommy. Tensions rise when they split up after an argument. Ellie’s search for Abby leads her to a tragic moment — she kills Owen and Mel at the aquarium, only to realize too late that Mel was pregnant.

Back at the theater, Abby finds them. She shoots Jesse and points a gun at Tommy. Ellie comes out of hiding, and Abby says, “I let you live. And you wasted it.” A gunshot rings out, and the screen fades to black — leaving Ellie’s fate uncertain.

Earlier in the episode, we also see quieter moments, like Dina tending to Ellie’s wounds and learning the truth about Joel. Jesse and Ellie’s fight shows the strain revenge has put on their group. Tommy tries to keep them together, but Abby’s return changes everything.

The episode then jumps back in time to “Seattle: Day 1,” where Abby is seen inside the WLF’s stadium headquarters. She’s called to meet with Isaac as the group prepares for an upcoming battle. It’s clear that something big is coming.

With one major character already dead and another left in danger, the finale leaves fans with more questions than answers. Did Abby actually shoot Ellie? Or did the scene cut away before we could see the truth? For now, all we can do is wait for season 3 to find out who survived — and what’s next for both Abby and Ellie.

