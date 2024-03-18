Who Is David Guetta's Girlfriend Jessica Ledon? Know More About Her As Couple Welcomes First Child Together

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon are officially parents. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together back in November 2023 when Ledon debuted her baby bump on the Latin Grammys red carpet.

On Sunday March 17, Guetta and Ledon confirmed that their baby is here. The pair revealed via a joint Instagram post on Sunday. "Love is in the air. Meet Cyan," they wrote, alongside a photo of Guetta cuddling Ledon as their tiny newborn, who sported a full head of dark hair slept on her chest.

Who is Jessica Ledon?

Jessica Ledon is a well-known model and performer. She also works as an actress and producer and has appeared in several films and television series. She also created several short films. Not only that, but she is well-known for her incredible modeling material on social media. Her Instagram bio indicates that she has also performed in theaters. Ledon is also well-known for her long-term romance with DJ David Guetta. She made headlines in October 2022 after David and Ledon announced their separation after seven years of marriage.

Ledon was born in the Cuban capital of Havana and is 31 years old as of 2023. She was reared in Miami, Florida, according to IMDb. She has had an interest in acting and modeling since she was a child. Her initial schooling was received at a nearby school. She also attended Coral Park High School for her senior year. Ledon graduated from a prestigious institution with a master’s degree and then relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment sector.

Ledon is a well-known model and actress. Her career began as a model and entertainer. She began her career as a model for local fashion businesses and later began working as an actor. She has also appeared in several short films and television series. Ledon made her television debut as a self-contestant on the show Model Latina.

Ledon has always had a passion for modeling. In August 2010, she competed in Modern Latina S3 at the age of 19. It is an American reality show in which models compete in fashion and cultural challenges. Ledon came in seventh place. She is currently employed at the Talent Direct Agency, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Among her theater credits are A Week in the Country.

Exploring David Guetta's career

David Guetta is a French DJ and record producer. He has sold over 10 million albums and 65 million singles globally, with more than 14 billion streams. In 2011, 2020, 2021 and 2023, Guetta was voted the number one DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll. In 2013, Billboard ranked his song When Love Takes Over featuring Kelly Rowland as the number one dance-pop collaboration of all time.

He released his debut album, Just a Little More Love, in 2002. Later, he released Guetta Blaster (2004) and Pop Life (2007). Guetta achieved mainstream success with his fourth album One Love (2009), which included his breakthrough singles When Love Takes Over, Gettin' Over You with Chris Willis featuring LMFAO and Fergie, Sexy Bitch featuring Akon and Memories featuring Kid Cudi. All three reached number one in the United Kingdom.

Guetta's 2011 follow-up album, Nothing but the Beat was met with continued success, containing the hit singles Where Them Girls At featuring Flo Rida and Nicki Minaj, Little Bad Girl featuring Taio Cruz and Ludacris, Without You featuring Usher, Titanium featuring Sia and Turn Me On featuring Nicki Minaj.

In 2018, he released his seventh album 7, which included twelve tracks under his alias Jack Back. In 2022, he released the single I'm Good with Bebe Rexha, which remains the second longest-running chart-topping song on the US Dance/Electronic chart.

Guetta's accolades include two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award and a Billboard Music Award. In June 2021, Guetta sold his recorded music catalog for an amount in the region of US$100 million, with Music Business Worldwide citing a source saying it was more than that, but less than US$150 million.

