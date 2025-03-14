Who Is DK Metcalf? Learn About Fifth Harmony Alum Normani's Fiancé And NFL Star Who Recently Changed Teams

The internet was taken by surprise when DK Metcalf announced his engagement to singer Normani during a press conference for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The athlete revealed to the media that he got down on one knee to propose to his fiancée and credited NFL star Russell Wilson for playing Cupid in their relationship.

If you want to know more about DK Metcalf, you’re in the right place! His full name is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf, and he is a well-known sports personality.

Metcalf, born in 1997, is a wide receiver in the NFL and hails from Oxford, Mississippi. According to NewsX, he is known for his strength, speed, and on-field athleticism.

As per the outlet, Metcalf played at Ole Miss (University of Mississippi), where he gained attention for his exceptional skills. He was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, where he played until 2024. In 2025, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The engagement announcement came at the perfect moment, as Metcalf revealed the news during his first press conference for the Pittsburgh Steelers, per US Weekly.

Normani was also present when he shared the news. Metcalf proudly asked her to show off her ring, reportedly saying, “She’s right there. Hold that rock up, baby.”