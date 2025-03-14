Alan Ritchson's Reacher Season 3 Grabs 54 Million Views in 19 Days, Becomes Prime Video’s Most-Watched Returning Show
Amazon Prime Video's Reacher Season 3 has hit 54.6 million viewers in just 19 days, making it the most-watched returning show on the platform. Read on to know more.
Amazon Prime Video's Reacher S3 has reached 54.6 million global viewers in its first 19 days, making it the most-watched returning season in the platform’s history, according to Amazon.
The new season saw a slight 0.5% increase from Season 2. It is also the most-watched season on Prime Video since Fallout in its first 19 days according to Amazon.
More than half of the audience for Reacher comes from international markets, with strong viewership in the U.K., Germany, and Brazil. Amazon has not clarified how it measures a view, as streaming platforms often report total watch time or estimated views based on runtime.
The popularity of Reacher is no surprise. Season 2 performed well when it premiered in late 2023, with its first three episodes drawing 50% more viewers in three days than the entire first season.
Nielsen is expected to release data on Reacher Season 3’s performance in the coming weeks, providing more insights into the show’s U.S. audience. However, the Amazon-reported numbers include global viewers as per Variety.
Reacher Season 3 is based on Persuader, the seventh book in Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series. Alan Ritchson returns as the lead character, a former military investigator who takes on dangerous missions. In this season, Reacher goes undercover to rescue an informant from a powerful enemy.
The series is written by Nick Santora, who also serves as the showrunner. It is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios.
The executive producers include Santora, Child, Ritchson, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.
