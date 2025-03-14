Alan Ritchson's Reacher Season 3 Grabs 54 Million Views in 19 Days, Becomes Prime Video’s Most-Watched Returning Show

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Holi 2025: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani starts day on sweet note with pancakes; Varun Dhawan celebrates on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari set

Kim Kardashian Says She Was Disappointed With India After Expecting It to Be Like Aladdin Movie: ‘I Don’t Do Random...’

The Young And The Restless March 13 Episode: Billy Shockingly Checks Out Sharon And Phyllis’ Live Feed Via Text

Days Of Our Lives March 13 Episode Recap: What Does Paulina Assure Mrs Choi Regarding EJ? Find Out

New Telugu OTT releases this week: Ramam Raghavam, Brahma Anandam, Laila and more

Normani Confirms Engagement to NFL Star DK Metcalf After Publicly Dating Since July 2023: 'Hold That Rock Up, Baby'

The Diplomat Box Office Day 1 Trends: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb starrer starts slow despite Holi holiday benefit

Sikandar: Aamir Khan sends ‘best wishes’ to Salman Khan for Eid release; says THIS about his ‘combination’ with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss

Are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Struggling to Plan Their Wedding? Source Reveals Reason for Delay