Who Is Emily Osment’s Estranged Husband Jack Anthony? All You Need to Know as She Files for Divorce After 5 Months of Marriage

Emily Osment recently filed for a divorce from her estranged husband Jack Anthony. The Hannah Montana alum made this decision just five months after the two tied the knot.

Per reports, the young Sheldon actress filed for divorce on Friday, March 7. PEOPLE’s reports suggest that the actress from Young Sheldon cited irreconcilable differences, per court documents.

In her divorce filing, Osment listed their date of separation to be December 7, 2024. While the couple does not have any children together, they have a prenup.

Talking to PEOPLE, Emily Osment stated, "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision," further adding that this plan didn't work in their marriage. Emily Osment got married to Jack Anthony in October 2024 after getting engaged in June 2023.

The actress’s estranged husband graduated with a bachelor's degree in cognitive science and behavioral economics, attending the University of Virginia from 2011 to 2015.

While he is doing great with his work in strategic partnerships, Jack Anthony also happens to be a singer-songwriter, DJ, and music producer. You can listen to his tracks and DJ clips on Soundcloud under the name Farnia. However, the estranged husband of Emily Osment still has a very private life on social media.

Throughout the early days of their relationship, Emily Osment kept the identity of Jack Anthony very private. After the two got married, the actress began tagging her husband’s private Instagram account in her posts.

While the couple happen to be big-time travelers, they even got engaged while being on a vacation in Yosemite National Park in California. It was during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings that Emily Osment confirmed her marriage to Jack Anthony. They had tied the knot on October 2, 2024.