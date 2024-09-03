Who Is James Darren's Son, Jim Moret? All About Him Amid Death Of His Father And Gidget Star At 88

James Darren, the beloved actor known for his roles in Gidget movies, T.J. Hooker, and for his singing and directing prowess, has passed away at the age of 88. His death, which occurred on Monday, August 2, was confirmed by his son, Jim Moret, who is a prominent figure in his own right. Since the passing of his father has brought Moret into the spotlight, here is a brief description of his identity.

Jim Moret, born James William Moret, is the chief correspondent for the acclaimed television news magazine Inside Edition, hosted by Deborah Norville and Mary Calvi. The journalist has covered entertainment news alongside traditional hard news stories for over 25 years. He is currently a regular guest contributor, legal analyst, and guest host on CNN, HLN, Fox News Channel, Court TV, and MSNBC.

Jim Moret, the son of James Darren and the actor-singer's first wife, Gloria Terlitsky, was born on December 3, 1956. The California native holds a degree in communication studies from UCLA as well as a JD from Southwestern Law School.

Moret’s latter qualification made him eligible to cover major California criminal cases, including the Night Stalker trial, the Billionaire Boys Club murder trial, the O.J. Simpson criminal and civil trials, the Michael Jackson molestation case, the Scott Peterson double murder trial, and more, for numerous television and radio networks.

Before joining Inside Edition, Moret was probably best known for anchoring CNN’s coverage of the aforementioned disgraced footballer’s case, who was accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. His trial, often referred to as The Trial of the Century, ended in his acquittal in 1995.

After leaving CNN, Moret hosted several specials for ABC, including co-hosting the Academy Awards pre-show for the network. Author, visiting professor at his alma mater, and a member of the California Bar are some of Moret’s other noteworthy achievements. He has been married to Keri Stone Moret since 1982, and the couple are parents to three children.

Jim Moret said in a statement to THR that James Darren passed away in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after being hospitalized for heart-related issues. Besides him, Darren is survived by his wife, Evy; his other sons, Christian and Anthony; and grandchildren Amanda, Carly, Matthew, Natalie, and Nicholas.

The actor married Evy, a former Miss Denmark, after his separation from Moret’s mother, Terlitsky, in 1958. The couple remained together until his death on Monday.

