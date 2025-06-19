Why Did Bad Bunny Say 'I’m not Taylor Swift'? Find Out the Unexpected Eras Tour Side to His Story

Bad Bunny is set to kick off his All-Sadium World Tour in November, and ahead of welcoming his fans to the concert venues, the musician asked them to keep their expectations low. The singer will perform following his sixth album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS topping the Billboard 200 in January this year.

Advertisement

While giving out the disclaimer, Bad Bunny went on to compare himself to Taylor Swift, stating that he is not like the Grammy-winning singer, who will pay tribute to all of his albums. The Puerto Rican singer referenced Swift’s billion-dollar Eras Tour.

Bad Bunny asked fans to keep their expectations low for his concert

While sitting down for an interview with Variety, Bad Bunny revealed that her tour won’t be as organized as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Speaking of his upcoming concerts, the musician revealed, “First of all, I’m not Taylor Swift.” He further added, “I want to clarify now so that they don’t get so excited: It’s not going to be organized that way. It’s still very much a tour for ‘Debi,’ with some older songs sprinkled in.”

Moreover, the singer talked about his fans missing out on his concert in the U.S.A., due to sold-out tickets. Bad Bunny revealed, “It’s unnecessary,” stating that his fans in the States have a lot of opportunities to see him perform over the years.

Advertisement

According to the reports, Bad Bunny is set to break records, while on the tour across Latin America, Europe, and Australia, after he sold tickets worth 2.6 million USD.

Moreover, Bad Bunny will be the first Spanish artist to perform a stadium concert in seven countries. The tour will begin on November 21.