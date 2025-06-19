Who is Huda Mustafa and Why is She Being Trolled on Love Island USA Season 7? All About Single Mom Involved with Contestant Jeremiah

Love Island USA has returned to the screens, and fans are loving the chemistry between the contestants. Amongst the new islanders, Huda Mustafa has left an imprint on the show and in the fans’ hearts.

The single mom, who shares her four-year-old daughter with her former partner, met with her connection, Jeremiah, and the two hit it off quickly.

In the show currently, Jeremiah and Huda have hit a rough patch, with Iris entering the scene as the new bombshell.

Who is Huda Mustafa?

Huda Mustafa, 24, is one of the contestants on Love Island, where she is known to pair up with Jeremiah. She is a single mom and often shares snaps of her gym sessions and exercise routines on her social media platform.

Her Instagram account also includes various pictures of her daughter, Arleigh, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Noah Sheline.

Mustafa opened up about her daughter to Jeremiah in the third episode of Love Island USA. While the latter was shocked by the confession, he came back to Huda, and the couple moved on to play the challenges. While Huda dreamt of her future with Jeremiah outside of the show, it all came crashing down with Iris entering as the new bombshell.

In the 13th episode of Love Island, the host, Ariana Madix, revealed that some of the contestants will be recoupled with the bombshells that arrived.

According to the fan votes, Jeremiah was paired with Iris, and Huda was left furious over her former partner’s ignorant behavior towards her. She went on to confront Jeremiah for not being there for her.

Huda is a single mom

Huda has often times mentioned her daughter on the show. In the introduction as well, she revealed, "I’ve been a single mom for like four years now. I’ve never introduced a man to my kid. No man has met the standards."

As for the father to her daughter, Arleigh, Noah is allegedly co-parenting his daughter with Huda. Recently, when the reality TV star was out in Fiji for a shoot, Arleigh’s father managed to capture some beautiful moments of his daughter while spending time with her.

