What is Cherry Seaborn's Career? All About Ed Sheeran's Wife With a Successful Tech Job

Ed Sheeran is one of the loved musicians in the industry, with his songs making waves across the world. While the singer has got an impressive career, his wife, Cherry Seasborn Sheeran, has also grabbed the attention for her work in Deloitte.

The latter’s LinkedIn profile was shared by a user on the internet, giving a peek into the musician’s wife’s work experience.

Advertisement

Following Seaborn’s LinkedIn profile going viral, the social media users praised her for an impressive background. Many also hailed her for working outside of the industry bubble.

Cherry Seaborn Sheeran’s career as a Deloitte manager

Cherry Seaborn, according to her LinkedIn profile, has managed a focused and mission driven career as the manager at Deloitte, until March 2024. She worked in the Nature, Climate, and Sustainability department.

Sheeran’s wife’s career spanned from London to New York, where she held on to the roles of climate strategist and corporate sustainability.

In addition to Seaborn reaching heights in her career, she also holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Sustainable Business from the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. Cherry also has a Master’s degree from Duke University.

Meanwhile, Cherry Seaborn’s LinkedIn profile went viral after the lawsuit against Ed Sheeran was dismissed.

U.S. Supreme Court denies reopening the lawsuit against Ed Sheeran

Advertisement

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied reopening the case against Ed Sheeran, over his hit track Thinking Out Loud’s copyright issue. The case was filed against the musician by the team of Marvin Gaye, who claimed in the filing that the Photograph singer’s track was quite similar to the latter’s 1973 classic, Let’s Get it On.

The lawsuit was first filed against Sheeran in 2023, by the Structured Assets Sale company, owner by David Pullman. The company owns copyright interest in Gaye’s song, and they sought for monetary damages from the singer over similarities between the two songs.

ALSO READ: Will Ed Sheeran Face Court Trial Over Thinking Out Loud Copyright Issue? Here’s What We Know