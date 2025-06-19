KPop Demon Hunters Release: Date, Cast, What to Expect, Where to Watch and More
Upcoming animated musical fantasy comedy film KPop Demon Hunters is gearing up for a release and here’s everything you need to know about it.
KPop Demon Hunters follows the story of a K-pop group comprising Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. However, it’s not that simple as it is revealed to have members leading secret lives as secret demon hunters. Ahead of the show’s premiere on June 20, let’s take a look at all the things you need to know.
Plot of Kpop Demon Hunters
The upcoming American animated musical fantasy comedy film deals with a K-pop group called Huntrix as they try to protect their fans from being hurt by supernatural forces. Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Yoo Ji Young) take on a rival boy band called the Saja Boys. As secret demon hunters, the girls are determined to fight off the opponent team filled with secret demons.
When is Kpop Demon Hunters releasing and where can you stream it?
The release date for KPop Demon Hunters is June 20 and you can stream it on Netflix.
Kpop Demon Hunters Cast:
Netflix previously revealed its full voice cast list. Check out below.
Arden Cho as Rumi, the leader of Huntrix
Ahn Hyo Seop as Jinu, the leader of the Saja Boys
May Hong as Mira
Yoo Ji Young as Zoey
Yunjin Kim as Celine
Ken Jeong as Bobby, Huntrix's manager
Lee Byung Hun as Gwi Ma
Other cast members whose characters have not been revealed so far are Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, and Daniel Dae Kim
Music for Kpop Demon Hunters
Marcelo Zarvos has penned the main score, while EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga have sung music for the film. An original song from TWICE members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung has brought in renewed enthusiasm from real-life K-pop fans. Teddy Park, from THEBLACKLABEL, who is known to have produced for K-pop biggies like BLACKPINK, has also contributed to the movie.
