KPop Demon Hunters Release: Date, Cast, What to Expect, Where to Watch and More

KPop Demon Hunters follows the story of a K-pop group comprising Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. However, it’s not that simple as it is revealed to have members leading secret lives as secret demon hunters. Ahead of the show’s premiere on June 20, let’s take a look at all the things you need to know.

Plot of Kpop Demon Hunters

The upcoming American animated musical fantasy comedy film deals with a K-pop group called Huntrix as they try to protect their fans from being hurt by supernatural forces. Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Yoo Ji Young) take on a rival boy band called the Saja Boys. As secret demon hunters, the girls are determined to fight off the opponent team filled with secret demons.

When is Kpop Demon Hunters releasing and where can you stream it?

The release date for KPop Demon Hunters is June 20 and you can stream it on Netflix.

Kpop Demon Hunters Cast:

Netflix previously revealed its full voice cast list. Check out below.

Arden Cho as Rumi, the leader of Huntrix

Ahn Hyo Seop as Jinu, the leader of the Saja Boys

May Hong as Mira

Yoo Ji Young as Zoey

Yunjin Kim as Celine

Ken Jeong as Bobby, Huntrix's manager

Lee Byung Hun as Gwi Ma

Other cast members whose characters have not been revealed so far are Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, and Daniel Dae Kim

Music for Kpop Demon Hunters

Marcelo Zarvos has penned the main score, while EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga have sung music for the film. An original song from TWICE members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung has brought in renewed enthusiasm from real-life K-pop fans. Teddy Park, from THEBLACKLABEL, who is known to have produced for K-pop biggies like BLACKPINK, has also contributed to the movie.

