Why Do Hailey Bieber's Friends Want Her to Leave Justin Bieber? Source Reveals How USD 1 Billion Fortune Hangs in Air For Couple

Hailey Bieber possesses a whopping amount of money after she sold her Rhode beauty brand for one billion dollars. According to RadarOnline, the friends of Hailey are trying to turn screws on her and telling her to "protect" her fortune from her husband, Justin Bieber.

Amid rumors of Hailey and the musician’s marriage hitting a rough patch, the sources close to the couple revealed that the mom of one is being warned by her close ones to put a mid-nuptial agreement in place.

This would mean that if the businesswoman splits from the Baby crooner under any circumstances, her money stays with her.

Hailey Bieber’s friends believe that her future with Justin Bieber is uncertain

According to the sources, Hailey Bieber’s friends want her to protect her fortune from her husband, which would be split up if she did not put a mid-nuptial agreement in place.

In conversation with the media portal, the insider revealed, "People around Hailey are cautioning her to get a mid-nuptial agreement to cover herself. It's no secret their marriage is in a desperate state, with Justin's mental instability, pot-smoking and generally erratic behavior on the rise.”

They further claimed, "Hailey is sticking by him for now, but the future looks uncertain unless Justin can get his act together. The overwhelming consensus in her world is that she would be wise to get her personal assets in order before it's too late."

While the musician has sold his music catalog for nearly 200 million USD in 2022, it is reported that Bieber’s overspending behavior has landed him in money troubles.

A source revealed, "If Justin thinks he's going to kick back and live off Hailey's billion-dollar deal, he's in for a rude awakening. Hailey didn't just cash a check and walk away. She's committed to growing the brand.”

They continued to say, "Justin is a very loving dad, but he can also be extremely immature. If he doesn't grow up soon, she might decide enough is enough."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. However, the rumors of divorce between the couple have been circulating since they tied the knot in 2018.

