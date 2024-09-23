Corinne Foxx is finally married to the love of her life! On Saturday, Jamie Foxx proudly led his oldest daughter and Beats Shazam co-star, Corrine, down the aisle as she tied the knot to her long-time partner, Joe Hooten.

Actress Garcelle Beauvais, who co-starred with Jamie on The Jamie Foxx Show, attended the wedding and posted a number of pictures from it on Instagram on Sunday, September 22. The post has since been deleted.

Corrine and the 56-year-old Oscar winner shared an emotional father-daughter dance at her reception, 17 months after the latter's near-death experience that left him in a 20-day coma and left him unable to move.

Jamie Foxx's son-in-law, Hooten, is also someone who is quite popular in the entertainment industry. Let's get to know more about Corrine Foxx's husband, Joe Hooten!

Who is Joe Hooten?

Just like Corinne Foxx, her fiancé has achieved success in the entertainment industry as well. According to his LinkedIn, Joe is currently employed at John Wells Production as a director in the television division. He started working for the company in 2017 and progressed to his current role over time.

He graduated in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in film and television production from the University of Southern California. In 2016, Corinne earned a bachelor's degree in public relations from the same college. Hooten has held a variety of positions with organizations throughout the years, including United Talent Agency, Film Independent, Atmosphere Entertainment, and Starz Entertainment.

According to reports, they started dating in 2018. In September 2019, Foxx posted an Instagram photo of the couple at a horse stable, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship despite the fact that they have always kept their relationship private.

The actress has occasionally posted intimate photos of them over the years, giving fans a glimpse inside their romance. Joe proposed to the couple on a boat deck in December 2023, elevating their love to a new level. Foxx thereafter shared the memorable occasion on Instagram in a heartfelt post.

