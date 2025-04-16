Who Is Nate Bargatze? Here’s All About Comedian Officially Roped In to Host 2025 Emmy Awards

Nate Bargatze, the comedian, has been officially confirmed to host the Emmy Awards 2025 for the first time ever. The comic reacted to the opportunity and expressed excitement about taking over the stage. The stand-up comedian released a press note wherein he announced that he is happy to be collaborating with CBS, claiming it to be a huge honor to host the prestigious awards.

As the comic will be taking over from the father-son duo, Dan and Eugene Levy, Bargatze shared in the press release, “It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show, and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world.”

Meanwhile, Nate belongs to Nashville and is hailed as the clean comic in the industry, popularly known for his deadpan and monotone deliveries. The comedian has received a Grammy nomination for his comedy specials, which have been approved for watching by all age groups.

Bargatze has millions of views on his comic videos uploaded on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Some of the notable titles include Hello World, The Tennessee Kid, Greatest Average American, and The Stand-Ups, among many.

In addition to the comic’s press release about the hosting of the Emmy Awards, the Television Academy Chair, Chris Abrego, mentioned, “Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe.”

He added, “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”

Previously, the comedian has taken the stage at the Grammy Awards as a presenter and made sure the audience laughed out loud at his jokes during the ceremony. Nate Bargatze also appeared at the Golden Globes this year as the presenter of one of the awards and has hosted Saturday Night Live twice.

