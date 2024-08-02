Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Kept Their Children’s Lives Outside of the Public Eye? See Here

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's safety is a great concern for the Duke of Sussex, according to a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He has chosen to keep them hidden from the public because of this worry.

The buddy claims that rather than wanting to keep his kids out of sight, Harry's choice to restrict their public appearances is motivated by a deep desire to safeguard their safety and preserve their privacy. The buddy clarified that Harry's anxieties stem from the terrible loss of Princess Diana, his mother, who was killed in a high-speed automobile pursuit in 1997.

Harry is still deeply affected by the tragic events of that time, especially now that he is a father. He is determined to prevent a repeat of such a tragedy and is actively looking for additional security measures for his family.

According to the source, Harry's major goal is to allow his children to live as normal lives as possible, free of the constant dread of kidnapping or other threats. This strategy demonstrates Harry's commitment to maintaining his family's safety and privacy, with the goal of providing them with a sense of normalcy while protecting them from potential threats.

With regard to his security arrangements, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is still navigating a difficult scenario. Recent reports have brought to light the complexity of his ongoing struggle. Harry believes that his father, King Charles III, has the right to restore his taxpayer-funded protection, according to people close to him.

Buckingham Palace, however, has categorically denied this assertion, highlighting that King Charles has the authority to prescribe security protocols. Rather, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) of the United Kingdom government, which functions independently of royal control, is in charge of making these kinds of judgments.

Earlier this year, Harry attempted to reclaim the protection he had previously enjoyed, but his legal efforts failed. He has expressed a desire to appeal the court's judgment, demonstrating his resolve to address his security concerns. According to sources, King Charles' attitude towards the situation has shifted from frustration to complete silence, confusing public understanding of the royal family's stance.

The continuous disagreement over Harry's security highlights larger family problems. Prince William, Harry's brother, is said to back their father's viewpoint, adding to the poor relationship between the siblings. The split within the royal family signals that any chance of reconciliation is minimal, with both parties holding deeply entrenched positions.

Even if the security issue is divisive, Harry apparently wants to put this fight behind him and concentrate on rebuilding his family bond. According to a close friend, Harry is eager to move on from the argument and focus on strengthening his ties to his family.

