Will Céline Dion Perform at Eurovision 2025 After Historic Win 37 Years Ago? Source Reveals 'We Won't...'

Céline Dion is reportedly in negotiations for Eurovision return after 37 Years since she won the contest that helped launch her career internationally.

According to The Sun, the organizers of the forthcoming instalment of the singing contest are keen to have Dion back on the stage in May, 2025. The show is held in Switzerland, where almost four decades ago, the legendary singer clinched victory.

Executive producers of the show, Reto Peritz and Moritz Stadler have reportedly confirmed getting in touch with Dion's team to discuss her appearance at this year's Eurovision. However, nothing has been set in stone yet, primarily because of the 56-year-old music icon's health battles.

"We won’t know until a few weeks beforehand whether she feels fit enough," the outlet's source said.

In 2024, Dion had revealed in her documentary that her stiff person syndrome hindered her from performance as it affects movement and vocal chords. However, she surprised fans all over the world by showing up at the Paris Olympics and performing an angelic rendition of the French classical song Hymne a l’amour (Hymn to Love) in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Dion was only 20 when she won the contest for Switzerland at the 1988 competition. It was Switzerland's last Eurovision win until 2023 when Nemo's song, The Code won first place last year. Nemo, born in 1999, a Swiss musician and singer-rapper became the first openly non-binary musician to win the singing contest. They also became the third-ever winner to claim the victory for Switzerland.

Eurovision has a reputation for featuring huge international names on its stage. Previous interval performers have included the likes of Justin Timberlake and Madonna. It is the biggest and longest-running music competition on television in the world.

The competition, inspired by Italy's Sanremo Music Festival, involves countries sending original songs sung live, with each nation voting to select the winner.

Céline Dion's song Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi, written by Swizz songwriters won Eurovision in 1988 while ABBA's Waterloo claimed victory at the 1974 contest.