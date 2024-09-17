Will & Harper: Will Ferrell Gets Emotional As Director Josh Greenbaum Praises The Actor

Will Ferrell has been described as the one holding on to his friendships, no matter what. The actor turned emotional on Sunday as the director of his documentary, Josh Greenbaum, mentioned to the audience at the premiere about how good a friend the Barbie actor is.

At the documentary premiere held at the BFI Southbank of London, the audience got to meet with the director and the actors of the movie, including Harper Steele.

During the Q&A session post-screening, the director mentions the details about filmmaking and how he got onboard with the story of two friends taking a road trip.

Talking about the film, Greenbaum revealed to the viewers, “We just wanted to capture a conversation between two friends and just bring it down to that level that hopefully the audience can listen to me stumble my way through asking my dear friend these questions.” He went on to say, “She allows me to make those mistakes and encourages me to ask away.”

Further in the conversation, the audience, along with Ferrell, teared up as the filmmaker shared praised the actor and Steele, whose friendship is quite evident through the film and off screen.

The director said, “I have such a love for him; for both of these people, it was a gift that I got to express it in a film.” He continued to add, “But I just hope [Ferrell] continues to get all the love that he deserves. Because he’s put so much good out in the world. And we often sometimes take for granted comedians who give us joy and love throughout our whole lives and make our day-to-day a lot easier, so I hope he feels that.”

As a reaction to the director’s speech, the Elf actor wiped his tears and said, “What’s this Bullshit?” and the crowd erupted in laughter.

Before the movie was available for the audience to stream, the documentary had been screened at the Sundance Film Festival, Toronto Film Festival, and Telluride Film Festial.

As for the plot of the film, the synopsis reads, “When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship and transition.”

The documentary will hit Netflix on September 27.

