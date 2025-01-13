Will Heidi Klum Return To Project Runway As Host For Its Upcoming Season? Here’s What We Know

It's time for the OG Project Runway fans to rejoice as Heidi Klum, who everyone missed on the show, is making her comeback as the host of the show’s upcoming season (season 21). People magazine confirmed this exciting news on January 3, 2025.

If you are unaware, the supermodel began hosting the fan-favorite show in 2004 before bidding adieu to the venture in the year 2017. She reportedly left the show with fashion mentor Tim Gunn announcing her exit in September 2018.

Later on, in 2020, both Klum and Gunn joined hands and created a fashion series, which they titled Making The Cut on Amazon Prime Video, and both of them talked about their decisions to leave Project Runway.

During a press conference in 2020, the supermodel shared that their imagination was bigger than what they were “allowed to do.” Klum further added, “Everything kind of fell apart … It was scary. We shopped it around and thought that Amazon was the best place, not only for the show but also for the designers,” per The Hollywood reporter.

As far as the new season of Project Runway goes, the premiere date has not reportedly been announced, but one can expect it to be released this year.

The reality show, which was previously aired on Bravo and also moved to Lifetime at one point, will be aired on Disney’s Freeform and will be available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu the next day, per the reports.

