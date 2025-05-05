Will The Four Seasons Have Season 2? Creators Spill Truth About Tina Fey, Steve Carell Starrer Returning on Netflix

Netflix’s The Four Seasons, a modern comedy remake inspired by the 1981 film, has quickly sparked buzz following its May 1 premiere. Boasting a powerhouse cast that includes Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, and Erika Henningsen, the show centers around a group of longtime friends whose peaceful vacation is upended by a shocking relationship revelation. But with only eight episodes, fans are already asking, will there be more?

In a recent interview with TV Insider, co-creators Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield opened up about the possibility of The Four Seasons returning for a second season. Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed a renewal yet, both creators sounded optimistic.

Wigfield hinted that if a second season is greenlit, the story would continue to explore the same group of friends, especially the evolving dynamic between Anne and Ginny, whose future children will be siblings. “It just gives us a lot to play with in their relationship,” Wigfield explained.

Fey, meanwhile, kept it grounded but hopeful: “We sort of don’t dare to dream yet, but we did. Who knows? If we were lucky enough to do more of these, we’d certainly all like to hang out again.” The actress and producer emphasized her love for the ensemble cast and the world they’ve built.

While Netflix hasn’t released concrete viewership data, the show’s position on the Top 10 charts in the coming weeks will be key to determining its future. Other successful Netflix comedies like Nobody Wants This, A Man on the Inside, and Running Point were swiftly renewed after solid early performance—despite their shorter episode counts and similar star-studded casts.

With creators eager to return and audiences slowly warming up to this witty ensemble piece, The Four Seasons might just earn its second chapter. For now, fans will have to watch the numbers—and keep their fingers crossed that Netflix’s comedy hot streak continues with another round of emotional getaways, awkward dinners, and heartfelt reunions.

