The Four Seasons Teaser: Tina Fey’s Netflix Series Adaptation Gives a Glimpse Into Many Strained Relationships; WATCH

Tina Fey and Steve Carell are set to reunite in the series adaptation of The Four Seasons. The show will blend drama and comedy, offering a glimpse into the complexities of relationships. It is based on the 1981 film of the same name.

According to the teaser released by the streaming platform, four couples embark on a vacation, during which the others discover that one couple is on the verge of divorce.

In addition to Carell and Fey, the cast includes Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, and Marco Calvin, among others.

In the storyline, Fey’s character, Kate, is married to Jack, portrayed by Will Forte. Carell’s character, Nick, is married to Anne, while Domingo’s Danny is in a relationship with Calvin’s Claude.

Although the synopsis released earlier did not reveal which couple would be separating, the teaser shows Carell’s character arriving with his girlfriend—suggesting that Nick and Anne may be the ones heading for a breakup.

The official plot reads: “Three suburban couples vacation together each season, but tensions arise when one couple splits up and the husband brings a much younger woman on subsequent trips.”

The series will follow the couples over the course of four vacations, allowing viewers to witness how the breakup of one couple affects the dynamics among the entire group.

The show is created by Tina Fey, in collaboration with her 30 Rock colleagues Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. Fey’s husband, Jeff Richmond, has also joined the project as an executive producer. David Miner and Eric Gurian will additionally serve as producers on The Four Seasons.

Adding to the 30 Rock connection, Alan Alda will make a guest appearance in the Netflix series, alongside Carol Burnett.

The Four Seasons is set to premiere on May 1.