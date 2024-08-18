Will There Be A Dark Matter Season 2? Everything We Know So Far About The Sequel

Apple TV+ has decided to continue one of its popular sci-fi shows, Dark Matter, by renewing it for a second season. The show, starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, got the green light for another season just two months after its nine-episode first season ended in June.

Dark Matter is based on a best-selling novel by Blake Crouch, who also runs the show. It tells the story of Jason Dessen, played by Edgerton, a physicist and family man who is suddenly pulled into an alternate version of his life while walking home in Chicago.

He must figure out how to return to his real life while dealing with those trying to stop him. The cast also includes Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley.

Blake Crouch expressed his excitement about the renewal, thanking fans and everyone involved in making the show. He said in a statement, “Thanks to everyone who tuned-in for season one — book fans and new fans — and of course our partners at Apple and Sony, my amazing producing partner, Matt Tolmach, our tremendous cast and crew, and the great city of Chicago — you were so good to us,” per THR.

Crouch said, “In the process of writing and filming season one, we discovered that there’s so much more story to tell, and we’ve only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities. See you in the Box!”

Executive producer Matt Tolmach also shared his pride in bringing Crouch's vision to life and how rewarding it was to see the story resonate with audiences. Both Crouch and Tolmach are eager to continue expanding the world of Dark Matter in the second season, with more twists and deeper exploration of the multiverse.

Dark Matter is part of Apple TV+’s growing lineup of sci-fi and speculative series, including shows like For All Mankind, Severance, Foundation, Silo, and Invasion.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, expressed his excitement about continuing the collaboration with Crouch, Sony, and the talented cast led by Edgerton and Connelly.

