Will There Be A Fallout Season 2? Here Is All We Know About The Sequel

Prime Video has confirmed the second season of the popular post-apocalyptic series Fallout, directed by Jonathan Nolan. Set 200 years after the Great War, the series follows survivors as they navigate a wasteland filled with mutated creatures, rival factions, and pre-war technology.

The first season, which premiered on April 10, 2024, features eight episodes and follows the iconic Vault Dwellers as they explore the unknown, uncover secrets, and navigate moral dilemmas in the diverse environments of the Mojave Desert and Capital Wasteland.

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the renewal of Fallout Season 2, focusing on post-apocalyptic adventures in the retrofuturistic world of Fallout. The showrunners are working on the sequel, with Lucy and the Ghoul embarking on a new mission in the Wasteland, centered around family and unanswered questions. Production timelines and release dates are yet to be announced.

According to Amazon, Fallout pulled in 65 million viewers in its first 16 days of availability. It was the second most-watched title in the history of the platform.

The adaptation's success on Amazon Prime Video has led to the renewed commercial success of the Fallout video games, including the original game; according to Steam Charts, it experienced the highest percentage increase in the player base at 160%.

The series depicts the aftermath of the Great War of 2077, an apocalyptic nuclear exchange between the United States and China in an alternate history of Earth where advances in nuclear technology after WWII led to the emergence of a retrofuturistic society and a subsequent resource war.

Many survivors took refuge in fallout bunkers known as Vaults, most being unaware that each Vault was designed to perform sociological and psychological experiments on the Vault Dwellers on behalf of Vault-Tec.

More than 200 years later in 2296, a young woman named Lucy leaves behind her home in Vault 33 to venture out into the dangerously unforgiving wasteland of a devastated Los Angeles to look for her father, who had been kidnapped by wasteland raiders.

Along the way, she meets a Brotherhood of Steel squire and legendary ghoul bounty hunter, each having their mysterious pasts and agendas to settle.

In the Fallout Season 1 finale, Revelations, Lucy and the Ghoul face a moral dilemma as they navigate a web of intrigue and danger. The Brotherhood of Steel arrives, seeking access to Vault 13, which holds advanced pre-war technology. Lucy, the protagonist, faces a moral dilemma as she must decide who should control it.

The Ghoul, Lucy's loyal companion, reveals his past as part of a secret experiment conducted by the pre-war government. As tensions rise, allegiances shift, and characters reveal hidden agendas. Lucy must navigate a treacherous landscape where loyalties are tested. Inside Vault 13, Lucy and the Ghoul discover holographic recordings left by the original Vault Dwellers, hinting at the truth behind the Great War.

Lucy faces Elder Maxson, deciding whether to hand over technology or protect it from the wrong hands. The Ghoul's past and Vault's fate intertwine, leading to a tense confrontation. Lucy's decision impacts the wasteland, and the Brotherhood's actions have consequences, shaping Lucy's future.

What to expect from Fallout season 2?

Since Lucy's father, Hank MacLean, seemed to be off toward New Vegas at the end of Season 1, most of Season 2 will likely take place there. The finale saw Lucy and the Ghoul teaming up to pursue Hank, and since the Ghoul's goal is to learn about Hank's family, they may also play a role in Season 2.

It is also possible that Season 2 could feature Lucy's brother, Norm, finally making it out of Vault 31 and up to the Wasteland. There are many different avenues that Season 2 could potentially go in, but fans can expect Season 1's story to be continued in some way at the very least with many of the fan-favorite actors and characters likely returning.

The cast of Fallout

The cast of Fallout includes,

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul / Cooper Howard

Moises Arias as Norm MacLean

Leslie Uggams as Betty Pearson

Zach Cherry as Woody Thomas

Dave Register as Chet

Annabel O’Hagan as Stephanie Harper

Rodrigo Luzzi as Reg McPhee

Sarita Choudhury as Lee Moldaver

Frances Turner as Barb Howard

Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus

Leer Leary as Davey

Teagan Meredith as Janey Howard

Michael Emerson as Wilzig

Fallout season 1 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

