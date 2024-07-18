Will There Be A Sequel To Quiet On Set? Makers Of Series Reveal Plans

The record-breaking hit series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV creators recently revealed their thoughts on whether they will consider making a sequel to the series. The series executive producer Mary Robertson shared that the reaction to their five-part documentary series has been very positive, noting that it has become more successful than they ever expected. Read on further to know more details!

Quiet on Set series creators reveal if they would consider making a sequel

The hit Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set is making headlines as it has received a nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special at the 76th Emmy Awards.

Recently, the creators of this hugely popular docuseries revealed that they are potentially 'open' to making a sequel. Speaking to Deadline, series executive producer Mary Robertson said that the reaction to the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has been "overwhelming, surprising, and gratifying."

While co-director and co-EP Emma Schwartz added that with every project, there's always hope to connect with people and to make an "impact."

Schwartz further mentioned that they felt strongly that this was a story that "needed to be told" because it addresses the "treatment of children and really about the shows that… influenced millions of children."

Robertson also told the outlet that they remain deeply "interested" in the subject matter of the series and are open to hearing from anyone who wants to share their experiences, noting, "But if and when individuals are ready to share, we’re certainly interested and quite passionate about the pursuit of stories in this realm.”

Quiet on Set creators share their thoughts on Emmy recognition

During their conversation with the outlet, Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz expressed their thoughts on the Emmy nominations of Quiet on Set. Robertson said that she is "deeply moved."

She added, "I am full of gratitude to the members of the TV Academy," who recognized the project and reflected on the care, vision, and "fortitude that so many brought to this project, including our really brave contributors, our partners in Investigation Discovery."

Schwartz noted that the Emmy recognition is "wonderful" because it "reflects what we’ve seen with the public response." She further mentioned that Quiet on Set has connected with many former child actors, who "felt safer to share their own experiences."

Meanwhile, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is available for streaming on Prime Video.