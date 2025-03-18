Young And The Restless March 17 Recap: Phyllis Expresses Determination To Find Who Abducted Her And Sharon

In the March 17, 2025 episode of Young and the Restless, the audience saw Sharon being glad to be out after what happened with her and Phyllis. She expressed her thankfulness to Nick for rescuing her and also shared that she would not take anything for granted.

But on the other hand, Sharon wasn't letting this go that easily; she was determined to discover who was behind their abduction. In an honest moment, she told Nick that both of them also suspected their children.

Nick pondered if the captor really got what he/she was trying to achieve. Sharon seemed to embrace one thing that came out of this situation—her bond got better with Phyllis.

Sharon also pondered the deep understanding their kidnapper had about psychology. It appeared that Nick did not care about the ‘why’ part, as he was thankful that both of them were now out.

On the other hand, Daniel and Summer were very happy to see Phyllis. She was happy for the freedom she got and was excited about the simple things where she had the right to make her own decisions but amid all that, the mystery behind who kidnapped them was there in her mind.

Daniel expressed what the kidnapper was attempting to gain, while Sumer was in fear that Phyliis might still be in danger. Phyllis then told her that she was protected and she would let her fear take control of her.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chance found a clue that surrounded a gas line valve, which made him sure that would lead them to the person who abducted both Sharon and Phyllis.

Later, the episode also saw Alan and Traci have a conversation about his unsettling and mysterious texts on his phone. Alan made sure to tell her that he was not hiding anything. But Traci’s curiosity did not fade away as Alan kept getting messages about the security breach.